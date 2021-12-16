How to fix the Goldflake error in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has plenty of errors, including the Goldflake error that has persisted past the Vanguard integration. The Goldflake error, in particular, will prevent players from playing entirely unless they can place a temporary fix on the issue.

Typically, the Goldflake error is based on the network connection tied to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Activision. In short, the main issue is linked to the developer side of the game, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost.

There are still a few different methods that players can use to work around the Goldflake until a more permanent fix is implemented in Warzone Pacific.

Fixing the Goldflake error in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Anyone that encounters the Goldflake error in Warzone Pacific runs the risk of getting the error again in the future. Warzone continues to be updated as time goes on, but that won't save the player base affected by the Goldflake error. But some bandages that players can use start with straightforward methods on both PC and console.

Method 1: Restart your machine

When encountering the Goldflake error, the first option is to restart the machine you are using. This includes PC, Xbox, or PlayStation console. Once the game is closed and the platform is turned off, players can attempt to restart everything once again.

In the best-case scenario, Warzone Pacific will be ready to work and no longer be affected by the Goldflake error.

Method 2: Ensure the game version is up-to-date

If method 1 fails, players can check the game for updates to ensure that there are no issues with the version. This can be done in the console menu by selecting the game or going to Battlenet's library and selecting the settings for Warzone Pacific. With any luck, the update will reconnect players to the network.

Method 3: Removing Warzone Pacific and restarting to fix the Goldflake error

Reinstalling may help fix the issue in Warzone. (Image via Activision)

If both of the above methods fail, the next step is to uninstall Warzone Pacific completely.

Also Read Article Continues below

When the player's system is back up and running, reinstall Warzone Pacific again. These steps will take time to execute, but they may be necessary to continue playing. Hopefully, any affected players will be able to jump back into Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific soon enough.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha