The best PC keybinds for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

PC players are no strangers to changing their keybindings and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 is the perfect time to revisit settings. The Call of Duty: Vanguard rendition of Warzone may not be too far off of Modern Warfare's gameplay, but players may feel some differences that encourage a change in keybinds.

Unlike controller settings, keybinds can vary far more considering how many options players have for binding their mechanics. In this regard, there is far more subjective player preference in the chosen keys. However, using a premade set of keybinds for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific can serve as a great starting point.

Which keybinds are the best for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific?

First, the best keybinds for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will be listed along with some other options that players can consider. Players can also check out some of the potential mouse settings, all of which can be found below.

Integral movement keybinds in Warzone Pacific:

Slide Behavior - Tap

Prone Behavior - Go To

Automatic Airborne Mantle - Disabled

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior - Toggle

Automatic Sprint - Automatic Tactical Sprint

Walk Behavior - Hold

Walk Speed - 55% of normal speed

Parachute Auto-Deploy - Disabled

Basic keybinds for Warzone Pacific:

Move Forward - W

Move Backwards - S

Move Left - A

Move Right - D

Reload - R

Jump/Stand/Mantle - Spacebar

Sprint/Tactical Sprint - Left Shift

Change Stance/Slide - C

Mount - T

Melee - Mouse Wheel Button

Lethal - G

Tactical - X

Armour - Q

Next Weapon - 1

Previous Weapon - 2

Alternate Fire - B

Many of these settings can be swapped around to fit the way a player moves around in Warzone Pacific, and mouse settings can be changed as well.

Basic mouse settings for Warzone Pacific

There are some integral mouse settings that players can adjust which will make a world of difference in how players aim. One of the outside changes is to DPI, and much of the time, the 800 mark is the best way to go. But there are some sensitivity options to tweak as well.

In general, the mouse sensitivity should stay somewhere around 2-3. The DPI will compensate for acceleration when aiming, so sensitivity should be set lower. ADS sensitivity should remain at 1 which will make the transfer to the zoom the same as before.

