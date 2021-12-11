Top 5 Vanguard guns to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

With Vanguard being the main attraction of Warzone Pacific, there is a whole new load of weapons for players to use. Not every weapon included with the Vanguard integration will be viable, but some are monsters in Caldera that can melt enemies fast.

As top players continue to test weapons out in Warzone Pacific, the list of the best weapons is definitely subject to change. This is especially true if certain weapons and attachments get nerfed early on. But the list of the top 5 choices in Warzone Pacific is starting to become more clear, and players shouldn't be surprised if they see the same ones appear over and over.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific - 5 best Vanguard weapons to use

The Vanguard weapons that are in the Top 5 of Warzone Pacific are top 5 in their respective game. So far, the community is still unsure of how they stack up against Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War guns. However, the weapons listed below are still dangerous to any competition and will shine in the Vanguard Royale.

1) STG44

The STG44 was always bound to be at the top of Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Players already knew how powerful the STG44 was in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the same holds true for Warzone Pacific. On top of the already high base damage and accuracy, the STG44 has the Vital perk which makes critical shots much easier.

2) Automaton

An Automaton can provide tons of accuracy in Warzone Pacific (Image via Activision)

Anyone who is looking for a weapon that has nearly no recoil and a high rate of fire, then The Automaton is the perfect choice. Along with the 75 round mags and a 2.5x scope, this assault rifle can laser enemy players at close to medium range with ease.

3) PPSh-41

Players using the MP40 may want a new choice (Image via Activision)

Many players may be expecting the MP40 to be the top submachine gun in Warzone Pacific, and that weapon is still a great choice. But the PPSh-41 has begun to dominate almost any close-quarters fight with a high rate of fire and damage.

4) BAR

The BAR is a sleeper pick in Warzone Pacific (Image via Activision)

Simply put, the BAR puts out a ton of damage per bullet, and it has some fantastic range. When players face other assault rifles at medium to long-range, the BAR has a massive advantage in Warzone Pacific.

5) Combat Shotgun

Shotguns have always been a menace in the Warzone space (Image via Activision)

Shotguns are always a problem to some degree in Warzone, and the Combat Shotgun has begun to blow enemies away in Vanguard Royale. Especially with the Vital perk, the Combat Shotgun is a great option for building fights in Warzone Pacific.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

