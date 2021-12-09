Best STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Whether players are using the STG44 in Vanguard or in Warzone Pacific, the assault rifle has been a dominant force that can't be ignored. With the introduction of Season 1 in the latest Call of Duty events, battle royale players are sure to go up against the early assault rifle.

Before Season 1 of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific dropped, it was entirely possible that the STG44 was going to be toned down. That's not the case, however, and the weapon still packs a massive punch at nearly any range. Most weapons will have a difficult time competing, and the right attachments will only make the weapon better.

The best attachments for the STG44 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

The STG44 is an assault rifle that is effective nearly anywhere in the game, but medium to long range is where the rifle truly excels. That means that players need to focus on building the weapon up with attachments that bolster those engagements. Luckily, there are plenty of options going around for the STG44 in Warzone Pacific.

Best attachments for the STG44 in Warzone Pacific:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Optic: Zeiss G16 2.5x

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Rnd

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The first part of the loadout for the STG44 is based on the barrel aspects of the weapon. Those attachments are the MX Silencer and the VDD 760MM 05B. On one hand, the silencer offers some stabilization along with more silent shots from the weapon. To bolster that, the VDD 760MM barrel will decrease the recoil by a significant margin at the cost of some ads.

Next are the grip attachments, and that begins with the Hand Stop. This grip will provide more recoil control without many drawbacks. Along with the Hand Stop, the Stippled Grip is perfect for a rear grip option on the STG44 in Warzone due to the recovery and initial accuracy.

To round out the loadout, players will want some ammo and passives that deal real damage. Using the Russian Short ammo will provide a ton of velocity and damage at the cost of control and capacity, but the other attachments help. Then Vital will give players a larger area for critical shots, while lengthened bullets give one final boost to velocity. Other attachments can be swapped out, but this STG44 is deadly in Warzone Pacific.

Edited by Sabine Algur