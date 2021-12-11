The best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Any Warzone players will be familiar with the Kar98k that was so dominant in the Verdansk map. In the new Caldera map, a second version of the Kar98k joins the battle and it gives players yet another option for picking enemies off quickly and effectively.

This time around, the Kar98k is classified as a sniper rifle rather than a marksman rifle, which implies more power at the cost of some speed. That means Verdansk Warzone players who loved the Kar98k may need to get used to the version that comes from Call of Duty: Vanguard. With some tuning from attachments, the Kar98k sniper can become a fantastic tool.

The best attachments for the Kar98k in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

The loadout goals for snipers in Warzone Pacific can vary from builds with massive damage to builds that provide plenty of speed. Using the Kar98k will give players some of both, but it won't always be enough to one-shot kill. Headshots are still a sniper's best friend in Warzone Pacific, and attachments can help increase the ADS speed so that fights feel more manageable.

Best attachments for the Kar98k in Warzone Pacific:

Muzzle: L Brake

Barrel: VDD RED2K

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip

Stock: Short Stock

Optic: Standard

Magazine: Standard

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Deep Breath

The barrel attachment on the Kar98k will probably be the most difficult to pin down, because it will depend on playstyle. For this build, the VDD RED2k will provide more bullet velocity and increase the one shot kill area of the Kar98k bullet. However, if players want something with more speed to rely on headshots, then they will want a rapid barrel instead.

That brings the build to the grip attachments, and they are both fairly straightforward. The Heavy Foregrip will provide more stability to the Kar98k in Warzone Pacific, while the Fabric Rear Grip brings some much needed speed to the weapon. ADS speed-based fights will become much more manageable with the right grips.

Most of the attachments after the stock are either default options or standard across the board. Players should keep the optic default as well as the magazine. If players want some faster reload speed, then the 3-round mag is an option, but it can leave fights ending fast. These attachments come down to player preference in the Warzone Pacific Battle Royale.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider