The best Cooper Carbine loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1

Players can get their hands on the Cooper Carbine assault rifle as the brand new Season 1 arrives in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Keeping with tradition for the past few Call of Duty releases, the latest season brings two new weapons that can be earned through the Battle Pass.

Along with the latest Gorenko Sniper Rifle, the Cooper Carbine is already looking like a weapon that can easily tear through the competition regardless of the map. The weapon is still young compared to the others, but the best attachments are already on display for everyone to try out themselves.

The best attachments for the Cooper Carbine in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1

So far, the Cooper Carbine has many aspects that make it a top tier contender in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1. The assault rifle has a ton of damage mixed into the high fire rate that erases enemies with ease. That comes at a cost to control though, and the loadout attachments should reflect that on the Vanguard Cooper Carbine.

Best attachments for the Cooper Carbine in Vanguard Season 1:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Stock: Cooper 45RS

Optic: Slate Reflector

Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Fully Loaded

As always, the barrel type of attachments makes the biggest difference, and the Cooper Carbine is no different. First, players will want the Recoil Booster to make the incredible fire rate even deadlier. Then, the 22" Cooper Custom barrel should be equipped to help control the recoil and make stability far more reasonable on the Cooper Carbine.

Next, players will want to focus on the handle attachments like rear grip and underbarrel. Both the Carver and the Pine Tar Grip will help immensely with recoil control and hip fire accuracy. Considering how aggressive players can be with the Cooper Carbine, these are must have grips. The stock attachment will bolster those even further.

Then there are the passive attachment types, and a couple are basically mandatory. There is the lengthened ammo that makes bullet velocity even better on the carbine in Vanguard. Follow this up with Vital, which makes critical hit areas larger, and enemies will drop in an instant. Players will quickly learn that the Cooper Carbine is no joke in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1.

Edited by Danyal Arabi