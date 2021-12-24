Warzone Pacific has hacked lobbies that give players level 70 guns with one kill

Warzone Pacific can add hacked lobbies to the list of issues currently in the game, and certain lobbies are giving players max-level weapons under certain conditions. Some gamers were aware that the lobbies existed, but some recent clips brought even more attention to the hack.

TimTheTatman was the streamer who tweeted out his clip of the hacked lobbies that give users max weapons. In his tweet, the exploit involved in the lobby was displayed as he used the Gorenko Anti-Tank rifle in Warzone Pacific.

Readers should note that he did not intentionally use any exploits and seemed in awe at his weapon getting to max level. But the way the hacked lobbies work in Warzone Pacific is interesting, to say the least.

TimTheTatman gets a max level weapon by accident in his Warzone Pacific lobby

In the clip from TimTheTatman, he can be seen dropping into Caldera during the pre-game lobby warmups. As always, players take the chance to shoot at each other with random weapons as they wait for the game to begin in Warzone Pacific.

TimTheTatman killed a player ahead of him, and nothing popped up immediately as he aimed at the next player.

Within about 10 seconds, though, the notification for the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle hitting level 70 appeared on the screen. At first, Tim casually read that he maxed out his sniper rifle in confusion. But he quickly realized that he had every single attachment unlocked for the Gorenko as he went through the gunsmith menu.

At the time, TimTheTatman was playing with DrDisRespect and ZLaner in Warzone Pacific. Doc also confirmed that the lobby had a max-level weapon hack, and ZLaner claimed he had encountered a similar lobby in the past. What that means for Warzone Pacific is still unclear.

Dealing with hacked lobbies in Warzone Pacific

If players encounter a hacked lobby, they should be careful with how they interact in the match. Getting placed into the game and maxing out a weapon is not their fault at all, so it shouldn't be a problem.

However, if gamers take a step further and begin trying to exploit all of their weapons or try to find other lobbies, then it's possible that action could be taken. Hopefully, the Ricochet anti-cheat system can weed out more of the cheaters or lobby hackers that try to make their way into Warzone Pacific.

