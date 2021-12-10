The best equipment set-up to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 is live with a brand new way to play the Battle Royale.

At some point, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will integrate with Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. For now, though, players can only use weapons, perks, items, and equipment found in Vanguard.

That means players will have to come up with classes that only consist of things from Vanguard in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. On the equipment front, most loadouts should utilize Thermite and Stun grenades.

The best equipment combo in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Most players consider what weapons and perks they will use first in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Don't forget to put some thought into the equipment slots. Having a solid lethal and tactical equipment combo is a must.

Lethal Equipment

Thermite in Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

The Thermite is easily the best lethal equipment choice early on in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. While grenades do quick damage after detonating, Thermite can be used much more tactically.

Once Thermite explodes, it spreads a fire across a small area that burns for a short period of time. It can also stick to surfaces, burning more than just the ground.

Thermite can be used in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific to trap enemies, create a distraction for an escape, or set a trap. Imagine throwing it at a window for it to stick and burn, preventing an opponent from exiting.

Tactical Equipment

The Stun grenade in Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

The best tactical equipment you can choose is the Stun grenade. Stun grenades are classic Call of Duty items that can set players up for success in a variety of ways.

A Stun grenade slows down an enemy, stopping them from running away and making it hard for them to aim their weapon for a short time. This is perfect for sticky situations in Warzone Pacific.

It can be used to breach a room, stunning players inside before they get a chance to react. It can be used to stun a player tracking you down, allowing you time to escape. It truly is the most useful tactical equipment.

