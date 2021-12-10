How to find Fighter Planes in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 has introduced a new type of vehicle for players to operate in its Vanguard Royale mode — the Fighter Plane.

The Fighter Plane is arguably one of the easiest vehicles to come across within the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 map known as Caldera.

Since they are so easy to locate, players often flock to them at the start of a Warzone lobby. Good luck if you are looking for one late in the game. If you're trying to get one right away, however, you can do so at certain points of interest like the Airfield.

Where to find Fighter Planes in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

A promotional image for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. (Image via Activision)

At the start of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1, there are five points of interest that have an available Fighter Plane. The locations are spread all across Caldera.

Those locations are:

Airfield

Mines

South of Fields

Arsenal

Runway

The Airfield may be your best bet when it comes to obtaining a Fighter Plane. This is the only location known to have more than one of the vehicles available. That also means it will be a hot drop location.

Call of Duty Events @EventsInCOD



Are you looking for an action-packed World War II experience? Take to the skies in "Vanguard Royale”, a new Warzone™ Pacific arrives with a new map set in the sunny Pacific island of Caldera.Are you looking for an action-packed World War II experience? Take to the skies in "Vanguard Royale”, a new #Warzone -based game mode featuring a fighter plane and Anti-Aircraft vehicles. Warzone™ Pacific arrives with a new map set in the sunny Pacific island of Caldera.Are you looking for an action-packed World War II experience? Take to the skies in "Vanguard Royale”, a new #Warzone-based game mode featuring a fighter plane and Anti-Aircraft vehicles. https://t.co/Kd43O0Gr46

There are times where you may get lucky and find one uncontested. Other times, every player in the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific lobby could drop there in hopes of getting one of the Fighter Planes.

You may find it beneficial to try and get a Fighter Plane in one of the other areas mentioned rather than attempting to control one at the Airfield every game. There is a chance that one of them remains open.

James - JGOD @JGODYT Here is what the New Utility Truck, Squad Transport, and Fighter Plane Look like in Warzone Pacific.



Side note: Utility Truck is a 2 Seat Bertha 🤣🤣🤣 Here is what the New Utility Truck, Squad Transport, and Fighter Plane Look like in Warzone Pacific.Side note: Utility Truck is a 2 Seat Bertha 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yT2a9KVURX

Once you get a Fighter Plane, you can wreak havoc on your enemies. Take flight and start raining gunfire down on other players. This is a surefire way to rack up kills early on in a Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific game.

Also Read Article Continues below

What is even more fun is facing off against an opponent who just so happened to nab a Fighter Plane of their own. Dogfights are possible and make this new era of Warzone incredible.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul