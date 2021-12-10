How to find Fighter Planes in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 has introduced a new type of vehicle for players to operate in its Vanguard Royale mode — the Fighter Plane.
The Fighter Plane is arguably one of the easiest vehicles to come across within the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 map known as Caldera.
Since they are so easy to locate, players often flock to them at the start of a Warzone lobby. Good luck if you are looking for one late in the game. If you're trying to get one right away, however, you can do so at certain points of interest like the Airfield.
Where to find Fighter Planes in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1
At the start of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1, there are five points of interest that have an available Fighter Plane. The locations are spread all across Caldera.
Those locations are:
- Airfield
- Mines
- South of Fields
- Arsenal
- Runway
The Airfield may be your best bet when it comes to obtaining a Fighter Plane. This is the only location known to have more than one of the vehicles available. That also means it will be a hot drop location.
There are times where you may get lucky and find one uncontested. Other times, every player in the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific lobby could drop there in hopes of getting one of the Fighter Planes.
You may find it beneficial to try and get a Fighter Plane in one of the other areas mentioned rather than attempting to control one at the Airfield every game. There is a chance that one of them remains open.
Once you get a Fighter Plane, you can wreak havoc on your enemies. Take flight and start raining gunfire down on other players. This is a surefire way to rack up kills early on in a Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific game.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
What is even more fun is facing off against an opponent who just so happened to nab a Fighter Plane of their own. Dogfights are possible and make this new era of Warzone incredible.