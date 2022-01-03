Warzone players enraged and want broken weapon removed from game

The saga of broken weapons in Warzone continues as a new meta has emerged, and it is melting players all around the new map. The Double Barrel shotgun from Vanguard is a new broken weapon in Warzone and players are angry that the devs have not nerfed it yet. In fact, there is no word from the devs about it, and the community cannot fathom how long they have to bear the Akimbo shotguns.

The community did not realize how quickly the Akimbo shotgun fever would spread. After some popular content creators released videos regarding the same, every lobby was soon filled with shotgun spammers.

Ultra Nickool 🇨🇦 @NickoolFN GG's Activision I know what I'm leveling up now GG's Activision I know what I'm leveling up now https://t.co/MCTWCvDqom

Players who happen to come inside the hitbox of these shotguns simply stand no chance of killing their enemies. The Akimbo perk allows players to carry two of the shotguns together and deal double damage. Even with full armor, this shotgun combo has the ability to kill with a single shot.

Warzone players cry foul on Reddit after clip of Akimbo shotguns in Warzone goes viral

A clip posted by u/baconeggncheesepls went viral after it confirmed how broken the double barrel shotguns are with the Akimbo perk in Warzone. The player was killed with a single shot to the head by hip fire.

The weapon is broken because accuracy with any weapon is lowered during hip fire, but in this case players can hit one shot kills in medium to close range with almost 100% accuracy.

More such complaints were found soon after the best loadout for the shotguns became popular, and many in the Warzone community want the weapon removed from the game.

Raven Software has made no comment about this broken piece of machinery but if this Akimbo shotgun fever is allowed to continue, Warzone players will start having nightmares similar to the times Bruen and Mac-10 ruined the game. The Warzone devs are usually quite prompt with their actions, and players can grab a peak at the Warzone Trello board for more updates regarding a possible nerf.

