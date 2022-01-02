The best Double Barrel shotgun loadout in COD Warzone Pacific

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Double Barrel shotgun is wreaking just as much havoc in Warzone Pacific.

Players who spend the majority of their time on Shipment or Das Haus will know just how lethal the Double Barrel shotgun can be. Now, they are taking it to Warzone Pacific and it is paying off.

The best loadout for the Double Barrel shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will make the weapon powerful, accurate, and mobile. It will shred through enemies at close range.

The best loadout for the Double Barrel shotgun in Warzone Pacific

A look at the Double Barrel shotgun (Image via Activision)

The Double Barrel shotgun is best used as a secondary weapon in Warzone Pacific. The wide open spaces of Caldera won't give it much use, but having it as a backup to a longer range weapon will have you winning gun fights all day long.

Using the Overkill perk will allow a loadout to include two primary weapons. One can be a sniper, assault rifle, or SMG, and the other should be the dangerous Double Barrel Shotgun.

Here are the attachments for the best Double Barrel loadout:

Muzzle : G28 Compensator

: G28 Compensator Barrel : LJ-18 Defender

: LJ-18 Defender Stock : SA-12R

: SA-12R Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Ammo Type : Incendiary

: Incendiary Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Perk : Vital

: Vital Perk 2: Quick

This loadout focuses on damage output. It will rip through Warzone Pacific players with its Incendiary ammo type. It deals fire damage that burns away at a player for a short period whenever a shot lands.

The Vital perk also increases the damage of the Double Barrel shotgun. It makes the critical hit area larger, meaning critical damage will be done to just about any shot to the upper body.

Xinaidão @XinaidaoPlays @Warzone_Loadout Don't you think that double barrel is at a Broken tier right now? @Warzone_Loadout Don't you think that double barrel is at a Broken tier right now? https://t.co/z0WZjnj3zk

The remainder of this Warzone Pacific loadout makes the weapon controllable and quick. You'll be able to pull the shotgun out faster in close range situations and finish your elimination.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also, you can post up and wait for an enemy to engage in a close range fight. The accuracy brought on by its stock, underbarrel, and rear grip ensures that you don't have to completely readjust your aim after a shot is fired.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider