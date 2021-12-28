Call of Duty Warzone players can max out their VG guns in 30 minutes using level up glitch

Leveling up weapons in the Call of Duty Vanguard is quite an important aspect of the game, and players are always on the lookout for different methods. If a Reddit user is to be believed, there may already be an easy and unbelievably fast process to do the task.

Call of Duty has had certain controversies of late when it comes to leveling up weapons. There has been an inflow of new players as well with the Festive Fervor event and Call of Duty Vanguard having a fully unlocked free-to-play period. Quite naturally, players will be on the lookout for fast and easy methods that can level up their weapons in the game all the way upto level 70.

Not only is the method below easy to execute, but it could possibly be the quickest method out there to level up weapons in Call of Duty.

Redditor demonstrates glitch in Call of Duty Warzone by leveling up VG guns in 30 minutes

Reddit user u/JustLawlyOnTwitch has discovered a unique and rapid way to help Call of Duty players level up their weapons.

Step-by-step method to level up the Call of Duty Vanguard weapons fast

Step 1: Use 2X XP tokens (only weapons) when a player has some.

Step 2: Go to Rebirth Island and get on a helicopter.

Step 3: Find a loadout as fast as possible or get the weapons from the ground.

Step 4: Players will have to spam their supply runs with friends.

Each contract rewards between 700-1000 experience points upon completion. With the Double XP period going on and the 2X tokens, Call of Duty players are looking at around 3000-4000 XP per run. Players are also recommended to get UAVs to avoid others.

Not only is this process fast, but Call of Duty players can choose not to kill each other as well. Naturally, this prevents conflict and saves a lot more time, and the process reportedly works better than the Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer as well.

With the Double XP period going on till December 31, this method is worth trying. If all goes well, Call of Duty players will be able to add 30-40 levels to their weapons quite easily.

Edited by Siddharth Satish