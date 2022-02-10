New Nebula V bullets in Warzone Season 2 might be overpowered and annoying

Warzone and Vanguard players finally have a detailed understanding of what is coming to the game in Season 2 after a long wait full of leaks. Multiple new modes, vehicles, and features have been added. A roadmap for the upcoming season lays out all the new content that players will be exploring in the upcoming season.

However, even before the launch of the new content, the community is anxious about an addition to the game. Warzone will introduce a new kind of ammunition called Nebula V as a Field Upgrade in the game, and this ammo has features that will probably make it quite annoying.

Season 2 is also adding Portable Decontamination Stations to Caldera which protects anyone inside from Nebula V gas and the circle. Warzone is adding Nebula V Bombs which is an area denial tool that explodes then functions as the normal circle would in its radius for 2 minutes.Season 2 is also adding Portable Decontamination Stations to Caldera which protects anyone inside from Nebula V gas and the circle. https://t.co/4XPl46HZXe

While there is no gameplay for it, the description of the new ammunition on the official website is enough to rile up the community on Reddit.

Nebula V ammo will make it impossible for players to get revived quickly in Warzone

Warzone players did not pay much attention to Gas Mask unless some player decided to play half of the match from inside the zone. While there are tons of stim glitches in the game that allow players to stay in the gas for elongated periods, the upcoming Nebula V ammo will bring the gas inside the zone.

According to the official description, Nebula V will 'emit a poisonous gas cloud' when a player is knocked with these rounds.

Anyone attempting to revive this Operator — or standing within a few feet of them — will face similar complications to Circle Collapse exposure: coughing, blurred vision, and a slight amount of damage over time, whether that be to a player’s health or to their Gas Mask duration.

This ammo will be added as part of the Field Upgrades, and therefore all players can use it. If players start spamming the Nebula V ammo, Gas Masks will become a priority loot for every match. Players are already dreading the addition, and most believe that it will be an annoying and overpowered addition in Season 2.

The revelation will take place on February 14, when Season 2 is finally released, and players will be able to test the new ammo type along with all the other new content in the game.

