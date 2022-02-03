Top 5 assault rifles to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Assault rifles are some of the most versatile weapons in shooter games and it's no different in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. These guns have the ability to shoot down enemies at different ranges when equipped with the right attachments and gear.

Warzone offers a wide range of assault rifles for players to choose from. Some of them are fully automatic while some are semi-automatic rifles. The variety of weapons perfectly suits players' different styles of play.

Here are 5 assault rifles to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

There are a lot of assault rifles available for Warzone. However, only a few are compatible with the game's Battle Royale mode. Certain factors come into play such as damage dealt, recoil of the gun and mobility, in order to compete with the other players in the lobby.

Here are 5 assault rifles to use in Warzone Pacific:

STG44

Cooper Carbine

Automaton

AS44

NZ-41

Let's look into each weapon in detail.

CLG Marksman @Marksman New Warzone Pacific Meta Guns



PPSH

STG

NZ41

Automaton

Kar98K



You want these to be leveled up. There's other viable guns no question, but those ones dominate. New Warzone Pacific Meta GunsPPSHSTGNZ41AutomatonKar98KYou want these to be leveled up. There's other viable guns no question, but those ones dominate.

1) STG44

STG44 in Warzone

The STG44 is one of the best starting assault rifles in the game because it is versatile and well-balanced. The stock version is good enough but when equipped with the perfect attachments, it becomes unstoppable. For Warzone, a larger magazine like the 45 rounds needs to be used to spray down enemies at various distances. For this purpose, there are several loadouts available for the weapon.

2) Cooper Carbine

Cooper Carbine in Warzone

Cooper Carbine is best suited for close to medium range combat in Warzone. It has the potential to reach a deadly rate of fire to shoot down enemies almost in an instant. This gun is exceptionally powerful when it comes to spray transfer because of its low recoil. There are several loadouts available for the weapon, making it viable for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

3) Automaton

Automaton in Warzone

Despite getting nerfed, Automaton is still a worthy weapon choice for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. The negligible recoil makes it really easy to control the weapon even if fired from a distance. The attachments present in this loadout make the weapon a perfect choice for a sharpshooter.

4) AS44

AS44 in Warzone

AS44 is mostly preferred in multiplayers for its rapid rate of fire and is no different for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. However, with great rate of fire comes great recoil and as a result, the stock weapon is hard to control. The Zac 12B Custom stock helps to significantly reduce recoil, making it a suitable weapon for shooting enemies at a distance in the battle royale mode.

5) NZ-41

A NZ-41 loadout for Warzone

NZ-41 is arguably the strongest assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Unfortunately, it has poor mobility and recoil control but with a certain set of adjustments, enemies can be taken down using just two bullets for headshots or four bullets to the body. For reference, players can use this NZ-41's loadout for best results in Warzone.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra