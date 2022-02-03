Top 5 assault rifles to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Assault rifles are some of the most versatile weapons in shooter games and it's no different in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. These guns have the ability to shoot down enemies at different ranges when equipped with the right attachments and gear.
Warzone offers a wide range of assault rifles for players to choose from. Some of them are fully automatic while some are semi-automatic rifles. The variety of weapons perfectly suits players' different styles of play.
Here are 5 assault rifles to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific
There are a lot of assault rifles available for Warzone. However, only a few are compatible with the game's Battle Royale mode. Certain factors come into play such as damage dealt, recoil of the gun and mobility, in order to compete with the other players in the lobby.
- STG44
- Cooper Carbine
- Automaton
- AS44
- NZ-41
Let's look into each weapon in detail.
1) STG44
The STG44 is one of the best starting assault rifles in the game because it is versatile and well-balanced. The stock version is good enough but when equipped with the perfect attachments, it becomes unstoppable. For Warzone, a larger magazine like the 45 rounds needs to be used to spray down enemies at various distances. For this purpose, there are several loadouts available for the weapon.
2) Cooper Carbine
Cooper Carbine is best suited for close to medium range combat in Warzone. It has the potential to reach a deadly rate of fire to shoot down enemies almost in an instant. This gun is exceptionally powerful when it comes to spray transfer because of its low recoil. There are several loadouts available for the weapon, making it viable for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.
3) Automaton
Despite getting nerfed, Automaton is still a worthy weapon choice for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. The negligible recoil makes it really easy to control the weapon even if fired from a distance. The attachments present in this loadout make the weapon a perfect choice for a sharpshooter.
4) AS44
AS44 is mostly preferred in multiplayers for its rapid rate of fire and is no different for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. However, with great rate of fire comes great recoil and as a result, the stock weapon is hard to control. The Zac 12B Custom stock helps to significantly reduce recoil, making it a suitable weapon for shooting enemies at a distance in the battle royale mode.
5) NZ-41
NZ-41 is arguably the strongest assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Unfortunately, it has poor mobility and recoil control but with a certain set of adjustments, enemies can be taken down using just two bullets for headshots or four bullets to the body. For reference, players can use this NZ-41's loadout for best results in Warzone.