The best Automaton loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

The Automaton has found itself in the top tier of assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1.
This overhaul of Warzone has seen a shift in gameplay, with a novel map and new weapons from Vanguard dominating the Battle Royale. With these changes, it became clear from the start that the Automaton would reign supreme.
It has a fast fire rate, an easily controlled recoil pattern, and solid damage that will take down enemies quickly if you hit your shots. The best loadout for it in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 makes those pros even better.
The best loadout for the Automaton in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1
If you have used the Automaton frequently in Call of Duty: Vanguard, then you should be familiar with its best loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1, as the two are quite similar.
Here are the attachments to make the best loadout:
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: ZAC 600MM BFA
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
The muzzle and barrel attachments combine to make a deadly accurate Automaton. The Mercury Silencer gives a boost to damage range while suppressing fire, and the ZAC barrel knocks down recoil and scope sway.
The Anastasia Padded stock, M1941 Hand Stop, Stippled Grip, and Tight Grip attachments chip away at recoil control even further. The Automaton will be a laser beam in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1.
Right off the rack, this assault doesn't have the best ammunition capacity. Providing it with the 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum magazine will give it plenty of ammo to take down multiple enemies before having to reload.
That is coupled with the Fully Loaded perk. This perk ensures the Automaton starts with a full magazine of ammo. There's no need to scour Caldera for assault rifle ammo with that perk equipped.