The best Automaton loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

The Automaton has found itself in the top tier of assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1.

This overhaul of Warzone has seen a shift in gameplay, with a novel map and new weapons from Vanguard dominating the Battle Royale. With these changes, it became clear from the start that the Automaton would reign supreme.

It has a fast fire rate, an easily controlled recoil pattern, and solid damage that will take down enemies quickly if you hit your shots. The best loadout for it in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 makes those pros even better.

The best loadout for the Automaton in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

A look at the Automaton. (Image via Activision)

If you have used the Automaton frequently in Call of Duty: Vanguard, then you should be familiar with its best loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1, as the two are quite similar.

CLG Marksman @Marksman New Warzone Pacific Meta Guns



PPSH

STG

NZ41

Automaton

Kar98K



You want these to be leveled up. There's other viable guns no question, but those ones dominate. New Warzone Pacific Meta GunsPPSHSTGNZ41AutomatonKar98KYou want these to be leveled up. There's other viable guns no question, but those ones dominate.

Here are the attachments to make the best loadout:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600MM BFA

ZAC 600MM BFA Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The muzzle and barrel attachments combine to make a deadly accurate Automaton. The Mercury Silencer gives a boost to damage range while suppressing fire, and the ZAC barrel knocks down recoil and scope sway.

The Anastasia Padded stock, M1941 Hand Stop, Stippled Grip, and Tight Grip attachments chip away at recoil control even further. The Automaton will be a laser beam in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1.

Right off the rack, this assault doesn't have the best ammunition capacity. Providing it with the 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum magazine will give it plenty of ammo to take down multiple enemies before having to reload.

That is coupled with the Fully Loaded perk. This perk ensures the Automaton starts with a full magazine of ammo. There's no need to scour Caldera for assault rifle ammo with that perk equipped.

