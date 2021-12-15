5 best Cooper Carbine loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Activision's latest military first-person iteration, Call of Duty: Vanguard, has successfully grabbed everyone's eyeballs, especially after its first season. The game brings back the theme of WWII, revisiting the roots of the original games of the franchise.
Weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard are from that timeline, but with a touch of modernness (similar to 2019's Modern Warfare). Out of all the assault rifles in the game, Cooper Carbine is a pretty favored one. There is a fire rate of 811 RPM which is on the higher side for an assault rifle, and fans have already started to unlock all its perks.
Some of the best Cooper Carbine loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard
An assault rifle like the Cooper Carbine, with such a high rate of fire, can easily find a spot in players' loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard. With a perfect set of attachments, it might also prove to be effective in Wazone. It is also one of the new guns added to the game after launch.
Higher rates of fire will mean guns will have a high recoil. It can easily be controlled after applying some necessary attachments.
Setup #1
- Optic: G16 2.5X
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: 18″ Ragdoll G45
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: On-Hand
Setup #2
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Setup #3
- Optic: G16 2.5X
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: 18″ Ragdoll G45
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Proficiency: Hardscope
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Setup #4 (For Warzone)
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 14″ Gracey Rapid
- Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Setup #5 (For Warzone)
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Fully Loaded
The first three setups are best suited for the multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard, whereas the fourth and fifth setup will be applicable for Warzone.