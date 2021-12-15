5 best Cooper Carbine loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Activision's latest military first-person iteration, Call of Duty: Vanguard, has successfully grabbed everyone's eyeballs, especially after its first season. The game brings back the theme of WWII, revisiting the roots of the original games of the franchise.

Weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard are from that timeline, but with a touch of modernness (similar to 2019's Modern Warfare). Out of all the assault rifles in the game, Cooper Carbine is a pretty favored one. There is a fire rate of 811 RPM which is on the higher side for an assault rifle, and fans have already started to unlock all its perks.

Some of the best Cooper Carbine loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

An assault rifle like the Cooper Carbine, with such a high rate of fire, can easily find a spot in players' loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard. With a perfect set of attachments, it might also prove to be effective in Wazone. It is also one of the new guns added to the game after launch.

Higher rates of fire will mean guns will have a high recoil. It can easily be controlled after applying some necessary attachments.

Setup #1

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : 18″ Ragdoll G45

: 18″ Ragdoll G45 Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : Cooper 45RS

: Cooper 45RS Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: On-Hand

Setup #2

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : 22″ Cooper Custom

: 22″ Cooper Custom Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Cooper 45RS

: Cooper 45RS Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Brace

: Brace Kit: Fully Loaded

Setup #3

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : 18″ Ragdoll G45

: 18″ Ragdoll G45 Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Cooper 45RS

: Cooper 45RS Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Hardscope

: Hardscope Kit: Fully Loaded

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



The Cooper Carbine is for you. Unlock for free at Battle Pass Tier 15 🔥 Rushing hard into the frontline?The Cooper Carbine is for you. Unlock for free at Battle Pass Tier 15 🔥 #Vanguard Rushing hard into the frontline?The Cooper Carbine is for you. Unlock for free at Battle Pass Tier 15 🔥 #Vanguard https://t.co/RZpwvSWBQk

Setup #4 (For Warzone)

Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : 14″ Gracey Rapid

: 14″ Gracey Rapid Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine : 9mm 60 Round Drums

: 9mm 60 Round Drums Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Setup #5 (For Warzone)

Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : 22" Cooper Custom

: 22" Cooper Custom Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Rear Grip : Fabric Rear Grip

: Fabric Rear Grip Stock : Cooper 45RS

: Cooper 45RS Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

The first three setups are best suited for the multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard, whereas the fourth and fifth setup will be applicable for Warzone.

