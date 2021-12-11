The best NZ-41 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

The NZ-41 is going from underrated to appreciated in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1.

For whatever reason, the NZ-41 works completely different in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific compared to Call of Duty: Vanguard. Instead of being a slow AR with high recoil, it has little to no recoil and a very short time to kill.

Placing certain attachments on the NZ-41 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific only make it even more dangerous. It has quickly become a popular option for players with great recoil control and solid damage range.

The best loadout for the NZ-41 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

The recoil control is a highlight of the NZ-41. Focusing on improving that even further to make it somewhat of a laser in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 is the goal of its best loadout.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Orbweaver 360mm BC

: Orbweaver 360mm BC Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : LOR Reinforced

: LOR Reinforced Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags

: 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Perk : Brace

: Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The majority of these attachments will give the NZ-41 better recoil control. With already great stats in that department, players will have no issue keeping their target in the crosshair.

Adding the F8 Stablizer, LOR Reinforced stock, Carver Foregrip, Rubber Grip, and Brace perk makes recoil virtually nonexistent for the NZ-41 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

The Orbweaver 360mm BC barrel attachment also helps with recoil control, but has a bonus coming with it. It reduces scope sway, making it much easier to line up the shot initially before even having to worry about recoil.

Put the G16 2.5x optic on the NZ-41 and this assault rifle will be one of the most dangerous mid-range weapons in the entire game. That doesn't mean you can chip away at enemies from even longer distances, though.

The last thing to note is the Sakura mags and lengthened ammo type. The magazine attachment reduces recoil even further, buffs fire rate and movement speed, with the ammo type improving bullet velocity. Every shot is going to hurt.

