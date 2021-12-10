The best M1 Garand loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 has seen several Vanguard weapons shine brighter than others.

The M1 Garand, a staple of the Call of Duty franchise, is one such weapon. While it might not be the most powerful gun out there, it certainly is one of the most versatile and popular.

This marskman rifle is a nasty weapon in the right hands. With the right loadout, it becomes even deadlier. In Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1, boosting the weapon as a long range threat is key.

The best loadout for the M1 Garand in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

The M1 Garand in Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

The best loadout for the M1 Garand in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 focuses on the weapon's accuracy, range, and ability to take down enemies with a single swift shot to the head.

Here are the attachments you should give this marksman rifle in order to shut down the opposition:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Cooper 25” Custom

: Cooper 25” Custom Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Optic : M19 4.0X Flip

: M19 4.0X Flip Magazine : .30-06 16 Round Drums

: .30-06 16 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : Cooper Adjustable

: Cooper Adjustable Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

The MX Silencer will start this loadout. It provides a muzzled weapon and helps with its accuracy by reducing recoil. The M1 Garand is semi-automatic and fires faster than a sniper, making recoil control much more important.

Accuracy and recoil control are assisted even further with almost the entirety of this Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific loadout. The Cooper barrel, M1941 Hand Stop, Cooper Adjustable, and Rupper Grip all make the weapon easier to control.

For the Optic, go with the M18 4.0x Flip. It provides a slight increase to recoil control while delivering short and long range zoom options that can be swapped when needed.

The Vital proficiency will make headshots deadlier while the Lengthened ammuntion will ensure those shots speed to their target. Top it all off with the ammo attachment and Fully Loaded kit and the M1 Garand will be unstoppable.

