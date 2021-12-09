Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific release date and time for all players and regions

Activision has a lot in store for Call of Duty: Warzone fans this December, with the Pacific update merely hours away from going live for all regions.

While Vanguard players were already able to access the new update and the Caldera map yesterday, the rest of the world will have to wait a few more hours today to finally get their hands on the Pacific expansion.

The following are the regional timings for when Pacific Season 1 goes live in Call of Duty: Warzone:

USA – 9:00 a.m. (PT)

USA – Noon (EST)

UK – 5:00 p.m. (GMT)

Rest of Europe – 6:00 p.m. (CET)

India – 10:30 p.m. (IST)

Australia – 4:00 a.m. (December 10) (ACT)

South Africa – 7:00 p.m. (SAST)

The new expansion will be around 45 GB on all platforms and along with the new Caldera map, there will be other updates that players will be looking forward to.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific drops in a few hours

With the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific update, the Verdansk map will finally be replaced by Caldera, which will roughly be of the same size as its predecessor, and will have 15 distinct areas to explore, they are:

Naval Arsenal

Industrial Docks

Runway

Ruins

Phosphate Mines

Peak

Beachhead

River Village

Clear Water Lagoon

Caldera Terminal

Agricultural Center

Shark's Lair Submarine Pen

Caldera Power Plant

Caldera Capital City

Royal Cabana Resort

New vehicles like machine gun-equipped fighter aircraft and anti-air trucks will be also be making their way in the Pacific update. Additionally, the much-anticipated Ricochet anti-cheat will also be going live once the update officially drops for all players.

Brand new multiplayer maps and operators will also be arriving with Call of Duty: Vanguard Pacific, as well as the season 1 Battle Pass.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, other quality of life changes will also be made for the Gulag, Loadout Drop Markers, Gas Masks, and Shallow Water.

Edited by Srijan Sen