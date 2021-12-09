×
Create
Notifications

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific release date and time for all players and regions

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific drops in a few hours (Image via Call of Duty: Warzone)
Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific drops in a few hours (Image via Call of Duty: Warzone)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Dec 09, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Feature

Activision has a lot in store for Call of Duty: Warzone fans this December, with the Pacific update merely hours away from going live for all regions.

While Vanguard players were already able to access the new update and the Caldera map yesterday, the rest of the world will have to wait a few more hours today to finally get their hands on the Pacific expansion.

The old Verdansk should return one last time for us to say our goodbyes.#Warzone | #CallofDutyWarzone https://t.co/R1QnS0IjMO

The following are the regional timings for when Pacific Season 1 goes live in Call of Duty: Warzone:

  • USA – 9:00 a.m. (PT)
  • USA – Noon (EST)
  • UK – 5:00 p.m. (GMT)
  • Rest of Europe – 6:00 p.m. (CET)
  • India – 10:30 p.m. (IST)
  • Australia – 4:00 a.m. (December 10) (ACT)
  • South Africa – 7:00 p.m. (SAST)

The new expansion will be around 45 GB on all platforms and along with the new Caldera map, there will be other updates that players will be looking forward to.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific drops in a few hours

He dropped into Verdansk one last time to salute every Points of interest on the map… (wait for it) 👀#Warzone | #CallofDutyWarzone https://t.co/FWYnT7d7EU

With the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific update, the Verdansk map will finally be replaced by Caldera, which will roughly be of the same size as its predecessor, and will have 15 distinct areas to explore, they are:

  • Naval Arsenal
  • Industrial Docks
  • Runway
  • Ruins
  • Phosphate Mines
  • Peak
  • Beachhead
  • River Village
  • Clear Water Lagoon
  • Caldera Terminal
  • Agricultural Center
  • Shark's Lair Submarine Pen
  • Caldera Power Plant
  • Caldera Capital City
  • Royal Cabana Resort

New vehicles like machine gun-equipped fighter aircraft and anti-air trucks will be also be making their way in the Pacific update. Additionally, the much-anticipated Ricochet anti-cheat will also be going live once the update officially drops for all players.

Brand new multiplayer maps and operators will also be arriving with Call of Duty: Vanguard Pacific, as well as the season 1 Battle Pass.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Additionally, other quality of life changes will also be made for the Gulag, Loadout Drop Markers, Gas Masks, and Shallow Water.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी