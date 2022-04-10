The best Type 100 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone players aware of Type 100 SMG know how effective the weapon can be in close to medium-range combat. Its pinpoint accuracy helps to eliminate enemies instantly and comes with manageable recoil.

Although the weapon is quite powerful in its vanilla state, its firepower can be increased further with the help of specific attachments. The right combination of attachments, perks, and equipment has the potential to make the weapon even more fatal in battle royale.

This article will suggest some of the best attachments for a loadout of weapons that will help players emerge victorious in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two Reloaded - Best loadout for Type 100

In Warzone, many players often engage themselves in close to medium-range combat. Under such circumstances, automatic weapons with a high rate of fire and capable of inflicting a decent amount of damage are mostly preferred.

This is where the Type 100 Submachine Gun fills the void. Among all other SMGs like the MP40, PPSh, this weapon also manages to shine. There are many attachments for players to choose from and can be turned into a killing machine with a few tweaks.

Here is a loadout that will be suitable for the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty:

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Warubachi 134mm Rapid

: Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Warubachi Skeletal

: Warubachi Skeletal Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums

: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Perk : Vital

: Vital Perk 2: Quick

This particular loadout increases the power and accuracy of the Type 100 SMG. The 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums increase damage and range while the Lengthened Ammo Type increases its bullet velocity. Vital weapon perk increases the area for critical hits on enemies, making the Type 100 a nightmare for opponents.

Warzone Loadout @Warzone_Loadout Type 100 - Loadout guide



This is one of the best smg right now! TTK close range is insane with the rapid barrel.



If you can handle the recoil, you'll love it! Otherwise try the "Easy to use" to reduce it.



Personaly, i like it more than the Owen.



#Warzone Type 100 - Loadout guideThis is one of the best smg right now! TTK close range is insane with the rapid barrel.If you can handle the recoil, you'll love it! Otherwise try the "Easy to use" to reduce it.Personaly, i like it more than the Owen. 🔫 Type 100 - Loadout guide 🔫This is one of the best smg right now! TTK close range is insane with the rapid barrel. If you can handle the recoil, you'll love it! Otherwise try the "Easy to use" to reduce it. Personaly, i like it more than the Owen. #Warzone https://t.co/sQP3YORzdp

With this Type 100 build, enthusiasts will be able to eliminate enemies at both close and medium ranges without much of a hassle. As a secondary weapon, they may opt for a sniper or a semi-automatic rifle like the DMR 14 for optimal results.

Here are specific alternatives for some of the attachments mentioned above

The Shiraishi T100 stock and the Shiraishi 374mm barrel can be used instead of the Warubachi Skeletal and Warubachi 134mm Rapid. The only variations would be in the damage dealt and the weapon's stability.

There are other attachments apart from the ones mentioned above, but these are applicable for different modes in the game's multiplayer mode. Warzone requires more strategies and planning if players aim to win every match, and selecting the right attachments should be the utmost priority.

Ghostface @arashk1383 @Warzone_Loadout Type 100 is one of the best SMGs in WZ... both as a loadout gun and ground loot,it never disappoints no matter the rarity just like Mac10... how interesting,both are also Foxtrot SMG @Warzone_Loadout Type 100 is one of the best SMGs in WZ... both as a loadout gun and ground loot,it never disappoints no matter the rarity just like Mac10... how interesting,both are also Foxtrot SMG

A handful of other weapons that have the potential to replace the Type 100 in Warzone are MP40 SMG and PPSh-41. These weapons also kill enemies almost instantly and are also some of the most used SMGs in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar