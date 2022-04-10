New DMR 14 loadout makes the weapon 'broken' again in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two Reloaded

Back in the days when Verdansk used to be the primary Warzone map, DMR 14 used to dominate the lobbies to a great extent. The semi-auto tactical rifle lost its former glory when the Pacific update was implemented into the game.

However, it is back in action with the Season 2 Reloaded update. Popular content creator "Swagg" has managed to make a 'broken' loadout for the weapon, which helps dominate enemies by a mile.

DMR 14's pickrate is on the rise again and is set to assert its domination over the vastness of Caldera.

What does Swagg's DMR loadout look like in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded?

Swagg is a well-known content creator of Warzone on YouTube. He recently made a video about DMR 14 Semi-Auto Tactical Rifle, and has claimed that the weapon is back to assert its domination over the opponents via his 'broken' loadout.

The new loadout from Faze's content creator consists of some key attachments like the 20.8" Task Force Barrel and the Field Agent Foregrip that helps make the gun overpowered and eliminate its recoil at the same time.

Here is what his loadout for DMR 14 looks like:

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 20.8″ Task Force

: 20.8″ Task Force Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Foregrip

: Field Agent Foregrip Magazine: 30 Round

The Agency Suppressor helps reduce the noise after firing the weapon, while the Axial Arms 3x helps maintain balance when players try to engage in medium and long range fights.

DMR 14 was nerfed multiple times on various previous occasions, lowering its pickrate in the meantime. The same weapon used to be one of the best in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War as well due to massive infliction of damage using the least amount of bullets.

Swagg further continued:

"They’ve nerfed so many long-range guns that you allow guns like the DMR to rise again. In the right hands, it’s so good now… Some say this gun is like the bogeyman, it doesn’t go away.”

How useful will the DMR 14 loadout be for a map like Caldera in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded?

A weapon like DMR 14, which is known to inflict a substantial amount of damage at medium to long range, will be highly effective in Caldera. Players who use DMRs and Marksman Rifles have a playstyle that is aggressive yet passive at the same time.

These weapons are made and designed to deal a good amount of damage in the aforementioned ranges, and the new loadout justifies the weapon with the release of Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Caldera is a map that has a lot of verticalities and varied terrains. This allows players to mimic the position and playstyle of snipers, and the DMR 14 helps to do that.

Tomographic @ItsTomographic



Link youtu.be/nxH2JU7d3lU



Playing with @jackfrags Christmas Day upload! The DMR 14 is so broken in Warzone at the moment and now it seems that I've been shadow banned for making the most of its 2 shot headshot potential! 🤣LinkPlaying with @TheAculite Christmas Day upload! The DMR 14 is so broken in Warzone at the moment and now it seems that I've been shadow banned for making the most of its 2 shot headshot potential! 🤣Link 👉 youtu.be/nxH2JU7d3lUPlaying with @TheAculite & @jackfrags https://t.co/FRmTWQMZ0R

If players start using this loadout from Swagg, the weapon has the potential to bring the glory that used to be prevalent in Verdansk, back to Caldera.

