Warzone pro Swagg shares the best weapon for console players along with his amazing meta-dominating loadout

Call of Duty Warzone might be available on both PCs and consoles, but the two experiences are vastly different due to some significant changes.

For one, consoles don't have an adjustable Field of View (FOV) slider, which the PC does. This allows players to see in the game differently, and console players have even asked for the feature. However, it's almost certain that the game won't be getting an FOV slider on consoles, which changes the gunplay depending on the platform.

With so many guns added, picking the right one becomes quite difficult. However, the community often receives help as professional players give out highly effective loadouts.

In a recent video, professional Call of Duty player and YouTuber Swagg stated the perfect weapon for consoles. He also stated the perfect loadout that can help console players dominate the battlefield.

The Cooper Carbine assault rifle is incredibly effective in Warzone for consoles

The Cooper Carbine has suddenly been doing well in the recent meta. This stands true especially in the Iron Trials mode, where the weapon does exceptionally well.

Swagg realized the effectiveness of Cooper Carbine on consoles in a console-only tournament that he hosted. Swagg was quite surprised by Cooper Carbine's pick-rate and its effectiveness.

The dominance of Cooper Carbine is also a result of the nerfs to the PPSh-41 and MP 40. SMGs have always had importance, but the limited options have now resulted in players adapting to the assault rifle instead.

Swagg has also provided his build to make the Cooper Carbine perfect for the players.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Cooper 45RS

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Tight Grip

Kit: Fully Loaded

With this loadout, the Cooper Carbine has surprisingly little recoil, which helps to control it. In terms of the fire rate, it comes very close to how an SMG operates in Warzone.

With low recoil, controlling the gun while shooting fast becomes easier. Players can also enjoy extra range because the Cooper Carbine is an assault rifle. Hence, the weapon can be used effectively for short and mid-range gunfights.

This is Swagg's pick for the best weapon for console players. As good as it is by default, the potential grows even more with Swagg's loadout for the Cooper Carbine.

