Call of Duty Warzone’s latest patch brings PPSh-41 balance and bug fixes 

The latest patch for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard has brought a slew of bug fixes and the promised PPSh - 41 balances.

Call of Duty Warzone has grown to be one of the most played battle royale titles. Originally developed as a free-to-play mode for Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Warzone has since expanded to grow in popularity and become one of the most prominent gaming titles.

The satisfying ’Call of Duty' gunplay with free-to-play monetization has propelled the title to popularity.

After Modern Warfare, the title was integrated with Black Ops Cold War and is currently associated with Vanguard. With the latest patch of Season Two, Warzone has received some gameplay changes as well as bug fixes and the PPSh- 41 weapon rebalancing.

Call of Duty Warzone: Gameplay changes

Gameplay changes include:

Updated Contract distribution in Battle Royale, Vanguard Royale, and Plunder modes to better favor Bounties.

Gulag Loadout adjustments:

Removed Stun Grenades

Added Gas Grenades, Medical Syringes, and Thermites

Call of Duty Warzone - Bug fixes

The following bugs have been addressed in Call of Duty Warzone:

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing higher-than-intended Max/Mid/Min damage values for the PPSh-41 (VG).

Fixed an issue causing Players to freeze during the early stages of a match.

Fixed an issue causing certain Weapon Camos to unequip when backing out of the Weapons tab in the main menu.

Fixed an issue causing infinite Nebula V Rounds to be applied to primary Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear in various Operator, Weapon, and Camo Unlock Challenges.

Fixed the rarity label on various Blueprints, Calling Cards, and Charms.

Fixed an issue causing visual inconsistencies with some dynamic Weapon icons.

Fixed an issue causing certain Store Bundles to unlock incorrect content.

Fixed an issue causing Sleight of Hand to shorten reload animations on some Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect statistics and pros/cons to display for Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Barrels.

Fixed an issue with incorrect spelling and space in morse code subtitles.

Call of Duty Warzone - Weapon balance

The patch also addressed issues surrounding weapon balancing.

PPSh-41 (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.1

See additional note about PPSh-41 (VG) in Bug Fixes above

The above host of modifications are sure to massively influence gameplay and the overall structure of Call of Duty Warzone.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul