Unplanned Season Two buff to PPSh makes it the best SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone's meta

Call of Duty: Warzone's weapon meta regularly undergoes changes, but MP 40 has remained the undisputed king for a long time, but its dominance has come to an end. What's even more bizarre is that this shift in the meta has been due to a complete accident.

At the time of writing, PPSh is dominating season two of Warzone. If data is to be believed, PPSh has now dethroned the MP 40, which had been the SMG to beat in the game so far.

Call of Duty: Warzone launched with weapons from Modern Warfare, but it has received further integrations from the Cold War and Vanguard. Both MP 40 and PPSh are SMGs from Vanguard (in Warzone), so there are some similarities.

While MP 40 has been the leader, the accidental buff to PPSh, which has massively reduced its Time To Kill (TTK), has now dethroned MP 40.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season Two sees PPSh go to the top

Many weapons and attachments have changed with season two. While most were planned, the buffs for PPSh were unplanned. As the community-made claims of the gun becoming 'broken,' the recent statistics as per WZ Ranked confirms the case.

PPSh is leading the way in pick rate as the primary weapon, and there's a massive difference in K/D numbers. MP 40 has gone down in pick rate and K/D, but it's still not too bad for the gun. Kar98K continues to remain as a favorite of the players.

But a major question arises - will it be worthwhile to invest in PPSh? The weapon has always been effective in Call of Duty: Warzone, but it's power has increased in the last few days.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We're aware of an issue with the PPSh-41's damage profile, which has resulted in an unintended increase to both its base damage and location-based multipliers.



Efforts are undergoing to bring the weapon back in-line.



trello.com/c/gR3TwDZ2/375…

Raven Software has taken notice of the situation and has promised to solve it. However, there hasn't been any deadline as of now, and it's for certain that PPSh's damage buff will change in the coming days.

While the gun won't go from 'broken' to 'toothless,' there's a strong chance that it may fall behind MP 40 once again. Hence, Call of Duty: Warzone players should hold on for some extra time before making a decision.

