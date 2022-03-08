×
A new Bren loadout is dominating Warzone Season Two meta despite recent nerfs

There is a new Bren loadout in Warzone that players can dominate with even though it was nerfed recently (Image via Sportskeeda)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Mar 08, 2022 08:46 PM IST
News

Raven Software recently nerfed Bren in Warzone and the bugged barrel with no damage drop off was also corrected. Since then, players have opted for new long range weapons like the Vanguard Automaton and Owen Gun. However, a new loadout for the Bren is on the rise and might soon take over the meta as one of the easiest weapons to use in the Call of Duty battle royale.

🏅Meta update - Long Range🏅(Vanguard only)Bren & Automaton are still dominant. Check the attachments and notice some changes since last meta update! 👀What's you current favorite gun ton use in Vanguard Royale? Let me know if you need any loadout guide!#Warzone https://t.co/kgOZuSr8ul

One of the best attributes of any Warzone meta lasting for a long time is that players do not have to level up other weapons for a while. Leveling up weapons in this Battle Royale takes quite some time and without the right attachments, it is difficult to dominate in competitive lobbies.

This new Bren loadout will allow players to pick up the overpowered LMG once again and engage in gunfights with multiple players at the same time. This loadout is also viable in the Iron Trials mode.

New Bren loadout to dominate the Warzone Season 2 meta

YouTuber IceManIsaac has pointed out to his audience a new Bren loadout that seems to beam just like it did in Season 1. A few changes have been made to the standard Bren loadout, including a new ammunition attachment, which IceManIsaac claimed makes the weapon even better than its previous meta-self.

Below is the best Bren loadout for players to equip in Season 2:

  • Muzzle: MX Silencer
  • Barrel: Queen’s 775m Scepter
  • Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
  • Stock: Hockenson SP2B
  • Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
  • Magazine: .303 British 100 Round Drums
  • Ammunition: Lengthened
  • Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
  • Perk: Tight Grip
  • Perk 2: Fully Loaded
The Barrel attachment has been changed from Queen’s 705mm Royal to the Queen’s 775m Scepter. The previous barrel was bugged and did not produce any damage drop off at range. Previously, players used to equip the 65 Sakura 40 Round Magazine, but in Season 2 the best way to go is the .303 British 100 Round Drums. This will also allow players to beam for a longer while, which can be helpful while playing Iron Trials on Rebirth island, where players have extra health.

Edited by Mayank Shete
