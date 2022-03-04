Warzone might have a new AR meta after recent Automaton buff

Warzone recently nerfed the Bren, yet players are refusing to let go of the LMG that can beam at all ranges. Bren continues to be one of the most overpowered metas in the battle royale, similar to the Grau or AMAX metas from back in the day.

Nonetheless, players might consider swapping their try-hard loadouts and include an AR for a change after they hear what the pro world is saying about the recent meta in Caldera.

The Automaton might finally be viable in the game after it was heavily nerfed by Raven Software. Vanguard's most powerful assault rifle was of no use to Caldera and was easily triumphed by other weapons.

Thereafter, the Bren buff made all other weapons go into extinction, except the MP40 for close range cuddles.

However, pros are considering the Automaton after it was buffed back in January and some have even dropped into tournaments with it and won. It seems like the Automaton is back and is here to stay.

Best Automaton class in Warzone after buff

While it might be too early to say if the Automaton is a the ruling meta in Warzone, more and more pros are going for it in their games. One Warzone player also showcased a scenario where it seems the Automaton has zero recoil once mounted.

With a sight and 74 round magazine, this assault tilfe is as good as the Bren in medium to long range gunfights.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The Automaton now has 0 recoil when mounted in #Warzone The Automaton now has 0 recoil when mounted in #Warzone. https://t.co/3i6OWT0c3M

100 Thieves pro Tommey recently won a $100k tournament and his go-to weapon in that bout was the Automaton. Below is the loadout that most content creators are using to dominate Caldera with this Vanguard AR:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Empress 620mm Precision

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: ZAC Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

bbreadman @bbreadmanW the automaton feels better than any previous long range option from MW or CW, it's so rewarding to kill someone with the auto the automaton feels better than any previous long range option from MW or CW, it's so rewarding to kill someone with the auto

This loadout manages the recoil perfectly and amps the control, making it beam. With the extended magazine, players can shoot enemies at all ranges with ease.

Most metas turn boring after they are overused and even though the Bren might seem like the way to go, the Automaton is worth a try.

