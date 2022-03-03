Warzone’s latest patch brings adjustments to Vanguard Royale, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty Warzone, originally pitched as a free-to-play alternative to Modern Warfare, has since grown to become one of the most popular first-person shooter titles.

After Modern Warfare, Warzone collaborated with 2020’s Black Ops Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard. With Season Two bringing new operators, weapons, equipment, killstreaks, and more to the title, patches are now being sent out to address balance and bugs.

Vanguard Royale, XM4, and all new changes in Call of Duty Warzone’s latest patch

Warzone's latest patch takes player feedback into account and brings in a slew of changes and adjustments to the Vanguard Royale mode as well as the XM4 weapon. It also brings in a significant amount of bug fixes that will certainly improve the game. Here's a look at the patch notes.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Includes insight on the upcoming Vanguard Royale changes, Bug Fixes, and a Weapon adjustment for the XM4 (BOCW)!



The Season Two Patch Notes have been amended (see Mar 2): 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!Includes insight on the upcoming Vanguard Royale changes, Bug Fixes, and a Weapon adjustment for the XM4 (BOCW)!The Season Two Patch Notes have been amended (see Mar 2): ravensoftware.com/community/2022… 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live! Includes insight on the upcoming Vanguard Royale changes, Bug Fixes, and a Weapon adjustment for the XM4 (BOCW)!The Season Two Patch Notes have been amended (see Mar 2): ravensoftware.com/community/2022… https://t.co/CsCIMmrbpI

Modes

The Developers of Call of Duty have been happy with the response to the Vanguard Royale LTM and are releasing further balancing refinements this week based on player feedback on the gameplay experience.

When Vanguard Royale re-enters the Playlist rotation for all squad sizes on March 3, players can expect the following changes:

Core Player health will be increased to 150, up from 100

Including Armor, Players will now have a total health pool of 300, up from 250

UAVs are now available in Buy Stations for $9,000, up from $6,000

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck while proning underneath certain environmental elements such as stairs.

Fixed an issue with elements at Chemical Factory to improve system performance and reduce hitching.

Fixed an issue causing the Wade Bundled Up Operator Skin to appear headless.

Fixed an issue causing the Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) VDD 189mm Short Barrel to incorrectly affect Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue causing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Queen's 705mm Royal Barrel to bypass its intended Damage Falloff.

Fixed an issue causing optics on the Sniper Rifle Alpha (VG) Baltic Blueprint to appear opaque.

Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to penetrate Riot Shields.

Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to be applied to certain Melee Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing Nebula V Rounds to lack a visual effect when used with various Launchers.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear for the Whitley (VG) Camo Unlock Challenges.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Party tab of the Social menu.

Fixed an issue causing certain restricted Operators to be usable in Vanguard Royale modes.

Fixed an issue causing the Bomber Plane ADS UI to remain stuck on the Player screen when landing the plane while holding ADS.

Weapons

XM4 (BOCW)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.33, down from 1.5

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi