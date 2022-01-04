The best Type 100 loadout in COD Warzone Pacific Season 1

The Type 100 is an underrated submachine gun from Vanguard that can take down opponents in Warzone Pacific with pinpoint accuracy.

While Type 100 is considered a mid-level SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Pacific players have noticed it ranks much higher on the battle royale map of Caldera.

This submachine gun comes with virtually zero recoil, making it easy to hit the few shots needed to take down an enemy in Warzone Pacific. Its best loadout will focus on its lack of recoil and make it a close-range threat.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific - Best loadout for Type 100

Another look at the Type 100 (Image via Activision)

Medium to close range is where the Type 100 will shine in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Players may want to pair it with a longer ranged weapon like a sniper or assault rifle because of that.

Use the Type 100 for those closer battles and players will shred through enemies with ease. Put the following attachments on it and the Type 100 will be quick, accurate, and deadly:

Muzzle : Strife Compensator

: Strife Compensator Barrel : Shiraishi 374mm

: Shiraishi 374mm Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Warubachi Skeletal

: Warubachi Skeletal Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums

: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Perk : Vital

: Vital Perk 2: Quick

The weapon's damage range will receive a major boost with the 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums, the Vital Perk, and the Hollow Point ammunition type. This will make it work at a longer range and increase the time to kill up close.

It doesn't hurt to make the recoil even more controllable in Warzone Pacific. The Strife Compensator, Shiraishi barrel, and M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel will turn the Type 100 into a laser beam.

Lastly, the loadout focuses on mobility. It is important to keep a submachine gun mobile in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. The Type 100 receives a massive boost to ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and movement speed.

The Warubachi Skeletal stock, Leather Grip rear grip attachment, and Quick perk will ensure Type 100 is a speedy SMG, allowing a player to swap to it and quickly decimate any opponent in their path.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer. Players should test any loadout in practice before implementing it in a competitive setting.

