Every Weapon Trade Station location on Rebirth Island in COD: Warzone

The Call of Duty: Warzone map known as Rebirth Island has undergone a pretty significant update.

The battle royale map has plenty of new locations and features for players to drop in and discover as they hope to stay alive against a mass of opponents. Perhaps the most important addition is the Weapon Trade Station.

Several new Weapon Trade Stations are spread across Rebirth Island in COD: Warzone. Overall, there are eight such depots that users can find.

Where to find Weapon Trade Stations on Rebirth Island in COD: Warzone

Charlie @CarlosBitMe Can someone show me where the Weapon Trade Station is located on #Warzone Rebirth Island? Lol bruh I can’t find this vending machine!! Can someone show me where the Weapon Trade Station is located on #Warzone Rebirth Island? Lol bruh I can’t find this vending machine!! 😂 https://t.co/YclaywvB19

There are eight Weapon Trade Stations at or near popular points of interest on Rebirth Island:

North of Decon Zone is a small shed with a Weapon Trade Station against its side. There is a WTS on the north of the Chemical Engineering POI's roof. This Station moves between the ship at the docks and in the underground tunnel that leads to Prison Block. Look for this Weapon Trade Station in the center of Prison Block's second floor. However, there is a slight chance it will move to the courtyard to the north. A Weapon Trade Station can be found on the first floor of a brick building directly north of the Nova Factory. Near the Nova Factory is a docked ship with a WTS at the front. On the west side of the Living Quarters POI, there is a WTS between the two homes. The last Weapon Trade Station is directly at the center of the Stronghold point of interest.

All of those areas will provide COD: Warzone players with a chance at swapping their weapons for something potentially better and a slew of useful items and tools.

What is a Weapon Trade Station in COD: Warzone Rebirth Island?

Weapon Trade Stations are an excellent way for gamers to kit themselves out on Rebirth Island. They can trade in a single weapon and receive another in return, along with other items.

The higher the weapon's rarity, the better the additional rewards are. The likes of weapons with full ammunition, gas masks, killstreaks, and lethal or tactical items can be obtained from a Weapon Trade Station.

The reward is completely random if players trade in a customized weapon grabbed from a loadout. If it has a ton of attachments, though, many items will be given. Even more items will be provided from the feature during a Fire Sale.

