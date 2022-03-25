What's changed about Rebirth Island in COD Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update?

With the recent release of COD Warzone's Season 2 Reloaded update, players gained a lot of changes to their quality of life, along with some major changes to other areas of the game. One of the things with the biggest modifications was Rebirth Island, which received "the biggest update" it ever received since it was released in 2020, with tweaks to POIs, and features such as a weapon changing station.

Changes on Rebirth Island in COD Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Some of the most exciting additions to Rebirth Island in COD Warzone are the updated POIs that users can now access. A few significant changes include altering the POI that was previously Security, which is now Stronghold and lives up to its name.

In addition, there are changes to the Docks POI that allow for boats, and gamers will have a much better time exploring and defending these.

In addition to new POIs, players can access exciting new game modes on Rebirth Island

In addition to the classic Rebirth Island modes, users will be able to access different game modes on Rebirth Island in Weekly Playlists. These modes include Payload, where they move a payload towards an objective.

Then there's Blood Money, which grants gamers money for killing others, like Plunder. And a new Resurgence Solo mode allows for some hectic gameplay.

There were a few other features added to Rebirth Island

There are some new and exciting changes with the addition of new points of interest as well as some community events to earn unlockables (Image via Activision)

With the release of the new content, players can participate in an event called Rebirth Reinforced. It ties them to unlocking items for Rebirth Island, including a Weapon Trading Station on the island.

For participating, users can unlock experience, a Legendary LMG Blueprint, and even more items, like Armored Transport Vehicles and Communication Stations for Rebirth Island.

Gamers of COD Warzone should hop on and check out all of the changes

One of the great advantages to getting on early is that players who participate in the challenge on Rebirth Island for the Rebirth Reinforced event and score at least one kill will be rewarded.

Upon completion, these users will get 25,000 experience points. This is for the community reaching a goal as a whole, so every little bit helps. Gamers can participate by joining games on Rebirth Island.

Edited by Ravi Iyer