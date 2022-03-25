How to use Deployable Buy Stations in COD Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

COD Warzone players are getting to experience all the fantastic changes of Season 2 Reloaded. This includes quality of life changes, such as the ability to loot plates from armor sachels, use a gas mask when parachuting, and more.

Other changes include the addition of a Deployable Buy Station, which offers users many benefits. Here is how players can use it to its full potential.

How players can use the Deployable Buy Station in COD Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone Season 2 reloaded brought lots of changes that gamers have been excited to receive and changed up Rebirth Island. This update sees players call down a Deployable Buy Station on a marked location, which they can then access the same as a normal Buy Station, thus purchasing killstreaks, loadouts, and redeploying teammates.

How to gain access to the Deployable Buy Station?

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way for users to ensure they will have access to a Deployable Buy Station every game. This is because it comes in the form of Legendary ground loot and will need to be found via RNG and picking it up out and about while looting.

However, it is a powerful deployable that can quickly turn the tide in a gamer's favor, provided it is used correctly.

What exactly can players do with the Deployable Buy Station?

Users of COD Warzone can do many of the same things a regular Buy Station can do with the Deployable Buy Station, including redeploying teammates, loadouts, and more (Image via Sozco/YouTube)

The great thing about the Deployable Buy Station is that it is just like a normal buy station. Here, gamers can purchase the same items they could buy if they went to a regular Deployable Buy Station on the map.

They can redeploy teammates, purchase loadouts, and, of course, top off their armor or buy a gas mask. These items should be used to give their team an advantage.

Deployable Buy Stations can be seen on the mini-map

One thing for players of COD Warzone to keep in mind is that when they put down a Deployable Buy Station, it shows up on the mini-map. This can prove problematic if other teams catch wind of the situation, and it can end up backfiring on those who had an otherwise undisclosed location.

Caution should be taken when deploying these, as much as any other deployable in-game.

