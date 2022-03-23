Raven Software to fix ping inconsistencies in Warzone in next update

Raven Software has confirmed that all ping inconsistencies that Warzone players are facing in the game will be fixed in an upcoming update. Bugs are not uncommon in Warzone, and multiple of them have been spotted ever since Season Two was launched.

Recently, players started noticing that their in-game pinging system was not working properly. They soon realized it was a new bug and could affect players in any part of the map. Most of the players complained about the issue while trying to ping objects or locations near the redeploy stations.

However, Raven Software has addressed the bug. According to the latest news, an update is coming soon, which will address the issue in the battle royale. Pinging enemies and objects on the map is an essential mode of communication between teammates. A broken pinging system is making life difficult for players on the Caldera map.

Raven Software updates Warzone Trello board with ping issue fix to release update soon

Players can spot the ping bug scheduled for a fix on the Trello board for Warzone. Raven Software also posted on Twitter about the issue and promised a fix that is currently scheduled to be released.

Players can expect the issue to be resolved by Wednesday when an update addressing multiple issues is released. The main issue was occurring around the redeploy balloons in the Caldera map. However, multiple players later complained that the problem was taking place in other parts of the island.

Apart from enemy locations, players are also unable to ping ammo and other objects from the floor loot to their teammates. This has often resulted in players getting killed because they are puzzled at why their pings are not working.

Abdi ☆ @Freakenstein7 @RavenSoftware It's with live pings, and general pings around the entire map, there's no redeploy balloons around some parts of the map for miles, but the ping glitch still occurs there as well. @RavenSoftware It's with live pings, and general pings around the entire map, there's no redeploy balloons around some parts of the map for miles, but the ping glitch still occurs there as well.

However, with the fix scheduled, players can expect to resume dropping into Caldera in Duos, Trios, and Quads. Though Raven Software mentions the bug as a problem in redeploy stations, the issue can be expected to be resolved in all POIs around the island. Furthermore, the Wednesday update will also address some more bugs in the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu