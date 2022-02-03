Blueprints are variants of a particular weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. These variants come pre-equipped with high level attachments for the weapon, which usually needs XP to be unlocked. Obviously, specific names are allotted to these blueprints to distinguish them for different weapons.

Weapon blueprints can be used by any player irrespective of their level and can be earned through various sources like Battle Pass progression or by purchasing them from the store using credits. The feature was introduced with 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and has continued ever since.

These weapon blueprints are generally designated based on their rarities such as Rare, Epic, and Legendary, with Legendary being the highest tier.

Here are the top 5 weapon blueprints in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

There are multiple blueprints to choose from in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. These can either be earned by completing certain challenges or can be bought directly from the store using in-game credits. Here are some blueprints that are best suited for the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty:

Warning Track

Dark Shroud

Serenity

Ivory Tusk

The Hunter

1) Warning Track

Warning Track Blueprint for STG44 (Screenshot via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

The Warning Track is a legendary blueprint for the mighty STG44. The weapon is already superior to most others, even with bare attachments, and this blueprint makes it even more viable for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. The weapon becomes more stable with the vertical foregrip and makes very little sound with the silencer that comes with the blueprint.

2) Dark Shroud

Dark Shroud Blueprint for Automaton (Screenshot via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

The Dark Shroud blueprint adds a flavor of both esthetics and class when applied on the Automaton assault rifle. It has a gray and black finish with a red and silver outline, giving it a sinister and dangerous look. The ZF41 optic provides enough zoom to take down enemies at good distances. Furthermore, the MX Silencer suppresses the shots, making it difficult for enemies to pinpoint the player's location.

3) Serenity

Serenity blueprint for Kar98K (Screenshot via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

The Serenity blueprint gives the Kar98k a modern look, making it very appealing to a marksman. The Residorf Wire Stock replaces the traditional wooden stock of the weapon and when equipped with the SMLE Pistrol Grip, mobility is greatly improved in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. The skin is a mixture of yellow and orange with a sniper crosshair sprayed in the middle.

4) Ivory Tusk

Ivory Tusk blueprint for Combat Shotgun (Screenshot via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

As the name suggests, Ivory Tusk masks the Combat Shotgun with a beautiful ivory white finish while its magazine is covered in a smooth chocolate brown. The Chariot 16'' Short Barrel and the CQC Wire stock help a player move quickly while rapidly taking down enemies. This is exceptionally useful for close range fights after dropping into a hotzone.

5) The Hunter

The Hunter blueprint (Screenshot via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

The Hunter blueprint is available for two guns in the game, the Kar98k and AS44. The overall getup of the skin favors hiding and sniping from camouflaged locations and makes it hard for enemies to see the player. The AS44 version comes equipped with a magazine of 45 7.62 rounds, while the Kar98k version comes equipped with a variable 4x-8x zoom optics, each serving their own purpose in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

