The best AS44 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The AS44 is an overlooked assault rifle that packs a punch in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

This Soviet assault rifle does incredible damage with only a couple of bullets needed to down enemies. For the most part, this is the only positive aspect many players take away from the weapon.

It has extremely hard to control recoil, isn't that mobile, and is often outshined by other guns in Call of Duty: Vanguard like the STG44. If you want to grind to unlock its attachments, though, you can make a loadout that dominates.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its author.

The best loadout for the AS44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard

A look at the AS44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

The best loadout for the AS44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard will use attachments that heavily focus on its recoil. Making sure the recoil is controllable and the weapon is accurate is a must if you want the AS44 to be worthwhile.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Zac 650MM Precision

: Zac 650MM Precision Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Zac 12B Custom

: Zac 12B Custom Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Proficiency : Momentum

: Momentum Kit: Fully Loaded

fThe first two attachments kick this loadout off with some amazing recoil improvements. The F8 Stabilizer and Zac 650MM Precision barrel make the recoil less of an issue while simultaneously adding to its damage range capabilities.

The Slate Reflector optic is a smooth sight, but the optic is always a personal preference. Moving on to the stock and underbarrel, you will see this Call of Duty: Vanguard AR have even less recoil issues.

Flinch resistance always comes with these two attachments. The Polymer Grip joins in boosting that stat and provides even further recoil control, this time with sustained firing.

For the ammo type, select Lengthened. It increases the weapon's bullet velocity and works well without a magazine attachment. This prevents any negative effects from being added to the AS44.

Last up are Momentum and Fully Loaded attachments. The proficiency perk causes Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons to receive increased movement for a short time after a kill. The kit sets the AS44 to start with maximum reserve ammo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi