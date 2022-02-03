Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 rarest weapon blueprints

Weapon Blueprints in Call of Duty: Warzone allows players to customize their weapons of choice with bright and appealing designs. Blueprints, on the other hand, are not made equal. Some designs are more rare than others, usually because they were only accessible for a short period of time or under unusual conditions.

Many are unlocked through battle passes in Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops: Cold War, while others are locked behind paywalls and specific events. Though there are many opportunities to obtain exclusive blueprints, some have grown extremely difficult to obtain, and fans have had a tough time trying to obtain the most rare weapon skins.

Call of Duty League @CODLeague 'ed in.



Opening Weekend matches start Friday Feb 4th. Who are you most excited to see? 🤔 The matchups are SET and the players are'ed in.Opening Weekend matches start Friday Feb 4th. Who are you most excited to see? 🤔 #CDL2022 The matchups are SET and the players are 🔒'ed in. Opening Weekend matches start Friday Feb 4th. Who are you most excited to see? 🤔 #CDL2022 https://t.co/6WH8gMkmkA

What are the most valuable Blueprints in Warzone?

The following five Blueprints are the most difficult to obtain in Warzone:

1) Noxious Blueprint

It's a legendary blueprint variant of the RPD (Image via Call of Duty)

The Noxious is a legendary weapon blueprint variant of the RPD, which is one of the LMGs in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. To get this weapon blueprint, players must finish in the top 30% of the Rebirth Island leaderboard 15 times. This is part of Warzone's Rebirth Island Event.

2) Hazardous Krig 6 Blueprint

The Krig 6 boasts exceptional accuracy (Image via Call of Duty)

The Krig 6 has exceptional accuracy, great damage, and a fantastic range of impact. It's a popular weapon, but discovering how to obtain and use the Hazardous blueprint is difficult. The Hazardous blueprint was introduced in Season 1 (BOCW) of the Warzone Rebirth Event - Complete all 16 challenges on Rebirth Island.

3) MP7 Mud Dauber Blueprint

The MP7 Mud Dauber blueprint (Image via Reddit - r/modernwarfare)

Because the MP7 is one of Warzone's best weapons. The MP7 Mud Dauber blueprint can only be obtained through Warzone and Bunker 11. It won't be simple, though, because gamers will also have to deal with the invasion of enemies.

4) Pumpkin Punisher Blueprint

The blueprint is automatically unlocked after collecting all of the Trick or Treat boxes (Image via Charlie INTEL)

The renowned Grau 5.56 blueprint includes a barrel, laser, optic, stock, and underbarrel. Players must find all sixteen Trick or Treat boxes across Verdansk to acquire the Pumpkin Punisher blueprint for Grau 5.56. The blueprint is automatically unlocked after collecting all of the Trick or Treat boxes.

This can be done in both ordinary Warzone and Plunder modes.

5) Military Green M16

It's a Legendary blueprint variant of the standard weapon M16 (Image via Call of Duty)

Also Read Article Continues below

The Renegade Ranger is a Legendary weapon blueprint in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. It's a rare blueprint variant of the base weapon M16, one of Call of Duty's tactical rifles. The Renegade Ranger blueprint was released as part of the bundle outbreak free gift bundle in season 2 (BOCW).

Edited by Saman