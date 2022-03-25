The Season Two Reloaded of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone has officially kicked off. The mid-season refresh introduces a new weapon, the Armaguerra 43, stat rebalance for multiple weapons and attachments, with a deployable buy station rounding off the list.

Call of Duty Warzone started off as a free-to-play battle royale mode for 2019's Call of Duty Modern Warfare. With the satisfying gunplay emblematic of the series and the free-to-play monetization, the title quickly became one of the most popular in the genre.

After Modern Warfare, Warzone crossed over with the 2020s Black Ops Cold War and is currently crossing over with Vanguard.

A new LTE - Rebirth Reinforced, Weapon Trade Stations, Deployable Buy Stations, new Modes, a new Weapon, new Operators, new Gameplay, and more!



The Patch Notes are available at: bit.ly/3isqusL

With the Season Two mid-season refresh, the title brings back the weekly playlist. From battle royale, clash, and plunder on Caldera to resurgence, blood money, payload, and iron trials on Rebirth Island, let’s take a look at the upcoming week's playlists on Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded playlists - Week of March 23

The first week of Warzone Season Two Reloaded kicks off on March 23 and lasts until March 30. It brings the iconic Battle Royale and Clash to Caldera along with Resurgence to Rebirth Island.

Caldera

Battle Royale

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Clash

50 vs. 50

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded playlists - Week of March 31

The second week of Warzone Season Two Reloaded starts on March 31 and will last until April 6. The second-week playlist replaces Clash with Plunder in Caldera and brings Payload to Rebirth Island.

Caldera

Battle Royale

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Plunder

Quads

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Payload

12 vs 12

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded playlists - Week of April 7

The third week of Warzone Season Two Reloaded starts on April 7 and lasts till April 13. The playlist refresh removes Plunder from Caldera but adds Blood Money to Rebirth Island.

Your Playlist schedule for the next five weeks and the Season roadmap!

Caldera

Battle Royale

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Payload

12 vs 12

Blood Money

Quads

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded playlists - Week of April 14

The fourth week of Warzone Season Two Reloaded starts on April 14 and ends on April 20. It retains most of the modes from the previous week, except for Payload on Rebirth Island, which will get Iron trials.

Caldera

Battle Royale

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Iron Trials

Trios

Blood Money

Quads

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded playlists - Week of April 21

The final week of Warzone Season Two Reloaded playlists begins on April 21. This playlist will lead directly to Season Three of Warzone and Vanguard. The weekly playlist brings Plunder back to the Caldera, however, it also removes Blood Money from Rebirth Island.

Caldera

Battle Royale

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Plunder

Quads

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Iron Trials

Quads

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul