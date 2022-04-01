The best sniper rifle to use in COD Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

COD Warzone Season Two Reloaded dropped just over a week ago and the new meta is gradually emerging. Players are always looking for an edge in this epic battle royale challenge.

There are a lot of solid options in this game for those who prefer to battle from afar, some of which aren't even technically sniper rifles. The best option takes the best of its class and compensates for many of its shortcomings.

The best sniper rifle in COD Warzone

There are two weapons that gamers are waiting to see when this question is asked, the Kar98k and the Swiss K31. Though it's hotly debated and every player prefers one over the other, by the numbers, the Swiss K31 is the best.

The Swiss K31 can be equipped with higher bullet velocity, making it better as a sniper rifle. The higher damage and quicker time to kill ensure that the K31 is a better long and mid-range weapon. That increase also makes it more forgiving, allowing for every scenario to be turned in the user's favor.

The only significant downside is that the K31's aim down sight time is slightly lower. Players who intend to run and gun with this sniper rifle might have better luck with the Kar98k. Players who want to use snipers from a distance and consistently score kills can't go wrong with the Swiss K31.

Build the K31 loadout prioritizing bullet velocity, pop on the Serpent Wrap for increased ADS, and take this weapon to the rooftops to score kills. Players well-trained on the Kar98k could find their new favorite in the Swiss K31.

Unlocking the Swiss K31 in COD Warzone

Players just joining COD Warzone might find the Swiss K31 missing from their arsenal. Though the weapon has been out for a while, it must be unlocked by playing online matches.

Players who want the Swiss K31 will have to score two headshot kills with sniper rifles in fifteen different matches. This could take only an hour, or substantially longer, depending on luck and skill.

Once the Swiss K31 is unlocked, players are free to mix and match the kit. Any player carrying this weapon needs to mind their sidearm. The K31 isn't a helpful option if an enemy enters close range.

Players should arm themselves with a selected machine pistol or submachine gun to survive close-range encounters. The K31 will take care of mid- to long-range encounters, while the backup option will keep players alive in close conditions.

Not every player will fall in love with the Swiss K31, but it's the best weapon in COD Warzone to do what the sniper rifle does. Players can try it out, learn its ways, and shoot down enemies who haven't even seen them yet.

