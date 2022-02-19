Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two - SMG tier list

Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has finally been released and has brought a plethora of content along with it. New maps, new weapons, new aircraft, and a lot more have made their way into the game.

Out of the new weapons, the KG M40 assault rifle and the Whitley LMG have been added to the roster. Despite the non-addition of a new SMG, these weapons are widely popular among players due to the high rate of fire and a decent amount of damage. These weapons are useful for close-range combat, which is quite common in Caldera.

Take a look at the tiers under which every submachine gun or SMG is categorized.

SMG tier list in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two

Just like other weapons, the submachine guns in Warzone are also categorized under the following tiers: S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, C Tier, and D Tier. The list goes on par with that of assault rifles, giving players enough options to choose from.

The SMGs that inflict the maximum damage possible and also the most efficient belong to the S Tier category. Only the top-tier weapons that are available from the lot fall under this tier.

Next comes the A Tier weapons. These also compete head-to-head with the former and can almost match them in terms of stats and pickrate.

B Tier weapons are generally not preferred over the aforementioned tiers. They lack an adequate amount of power in comparison to the previous tiers. However, with proper loadouts and attachments, they can also prove to be quite useful and are often underrated.

C and D Tier weapons are the least preferred in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. These weapons should be avoided at all costs as they fail to provide much value to players who play the game with a winning mentality.

All the SMG tiers in Call of Duty Vanguard are listed below:

S Tier

Bullfrog

MAC-10

OTs 9

MP-40

A Tier

PPSh-41

PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

Milano 821

MP5 (CW)

MP5 (MW)

LC10

MP7

M1928

B Tier

AK-74u

Fennec

Tec-9

Owen Gun

C Tier

Uzi

CX-9

AUG

P90

PP19 Bizon

Type 100

Welgun

Sten

D Tier

ISO SMG

Nail Gun

Striker 45

KSP-45

Although a new SMG has not been added with Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, a new assault rifle and a new LMG have made their way to the roster.

Edited by R. Elahi