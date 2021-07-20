Best Swiss K31 Loadout post-Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

The Warzone sniper department had long been dominated by the Kar98k. Players even hailed it as the best gun in the game after they realized how powerful the sniper was at range. Furthermore, its capability to eliminate players with a single shot to the head was the reason most snipers in Warzone were enjoying the Kar98k in Verdansk.

However, after the Season 4 Reloaded update, devs tweaked a few weapons to change the balance in the game. Swiss K31 got buffed along with a reticle change that gives the optics more visual clarity. Players have been using this sniper for a while now, and it seems equal to the Kar98k in firepower, if not better.

The Swiss K31 is also capable of eliminating enemies with one shot to the head, regardless of whether the enemy is fully armored. It deals a damage of 180 to the chest. This is far more than the Kar98k. It also deals damage to the lower body similar to the Kar98k. However, the Swiss K31 has better mobility than the meta Kar98k, which makes it a better choice in some scenarios.

Another advantage of the Swiss K31 is that players can use an extra attachment as the weapon comes with a default scope.

Also Read: Warzone player heckles and burns hacker for cheating in Verdansk

Best meta loadout for the Swiss K31 in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Players can create an aggressive build for the Swiss K31 and keep a sniper support automatic weapon with them. Having a sniper loadout usually means sitting back and picking enemies one by one from a power position on the map. However, this attitude has changed over time, and with players calling in air-strikes, no place is safe for camping.

Swiss K31 is the sniper to lookout for in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Twitter)

Therefore, the best way forward is with an aggressive sniper build, and the Swiss K31 is perfect for it. Below is the best loadout for this sniper in Warzone for Season 4 Reloaded.

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel : 24.9” Combat Recon

24.9” Combat Recon Laser : SWAT 5mW Laser Sight

SWAT 5mW Laser Sight Ammunition : Vandal Speed Loader

Vandal Speed Loader Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Also Read: Warzone devs suggest upcoming nerf for C58 Assault Rifle

Edited by Sabine Algur