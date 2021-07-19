Warzone devs suggest upcoming nerf for C58 Assault Rifle

IIt is another day, and there is another broken weapon in Warzone. Season 4 of Warzone has been a hot mess ever since it was released over a month ago. There were multiple bugs and a broken LMG destroying the experience in Verdansk for all players. All of this without counting the hackers in the game.

Things did not take a turn when the mid-season update: Season 4 Reloaded was launched into the game with a massive content drop. Raven Software has issued several mini updates, ban waves and notices to keep the game from falling apart. There was also a mid-season balance update that addressed a few weapons like the FARA 83, Nail Gun and C58 Assault Rifle.

Even after the nerf, Warzone player JGod posted a tweet yesterday that showed how the recoil on the C58 was non-existent with the use of certain optics. Mounting the 4x scope on the C58 almost makes the recoil of the weapon negligible, making the newly released assault rifle a top choice in Warzone.

4x on C58 is Still Broken pic.twitter.com/Rp9i3aLMcS — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) July 17, 2021

In Battle Royale games, long distance gunfights are the best way to keep slaying and ensuring one's survival. Close range encounters can go south at any moment, costing the player or his entire squad the match. However, long range encounters demand a lot of accuracy and skill on the player's part. If there is a broken scope that allows players to annihilate with minimum effort, it simply ruins the game for everybody.

Raven Software replies to C58 and 4x combo in Warzone, fix coming soon

Warzone devs took the effort to reply to JGod about his findings on the C58 assault rifle and the 4x optic on Twitter. Apparently the devs are aware that something is wrong with this combo and a fix can be expected soon.

We're aware. This will be addressed very soon.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 18, 2021

With so many things going wrong in Warzone, it is possible the devs might be lining up some major updates to fix everything that is broken and glitched in the game.

While there is no intel on when this update will arrive, players can keep checking the official Warzone Trello board to see how far the devs are on this fix. Until then, have fun killing players with single sprays all weekend.

