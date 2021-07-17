Warzone streamer evades Activision ban wave, gets banned by Twitch

Activision has blatantly ignored the community's call for a working anti-cheat in Warzone for the longest time. Players find hackers and cheaters in almost every lobby. Hackers are spotted in tournaments, streaming and having the time of their lives, because Raven Software and Activision are too lazy to set up an anti-cheat that will kick them out of Warzone automatically.

Raven Software's answer to all the cheating going on in Warzone are the periodic ban waves that they carry out every other month. To-date, close to two million Warzone accounts have been banned by Raven Software. Nonetheless, legit players have only seen a surge of hackers, making the experience in Warzone worse by the day.

Earlier today, Raven Software notified its followers via Twitter that they have carried out two ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts were banned and most importantly, Raven Software admitted that many of the accounts were of repeat offenders.

Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update!



Two #Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. 🚫



Targeting repeat offenders, and much more. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 16, 2021

This proves that these ban waves are useless, and after each wave hackers simply create another profile and drop back in to Verdansk. This is the reason why hackers in Warzone are not decreasing.

Twitch streamer cheats live on stream but goes unnoticed by Warzone police

More news came in earlier today, when the community learned that Raven Software ban waves are also not that effective in banning every player using cheats in Verdansk.

The Twitch Warzone streamer who goes by ‘chrissoaresgtr’ was spotted by the audience using soft hacks that connect his every bullet to the enemy. u/fcpl, a Reddit user, even made a post where the community expressed their anger at Activision not doing a great job with Warzone. The post was later removed by moderators of the Warzone subreddit.

Too many guys getting away with walls. Here is https://t.co/bRe6J0TZYT killing me while walling. He has a streamer buddy https://t.co/YdWGUrmPAf who does the same. pic.twitter.com/DIQ6qqkMwY — Nick (@njs5000) July 16, 2021

The anger on Reddit and multiple reports got the streamer banned on Twitch, but it is simply astonishing that someone cheating so blatantly managed to evade past Raven Software's ban waves. Surely Activision needs to try harder with Warzone if they intend to keep the player base faithful to the title.

