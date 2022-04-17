When does Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 end?

With the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season 3 revealed, players are wondering when Season 2 will officially end.

There are times when video games end a season and immediately begin a new one. Other times, a new season won't start for a few days after the old one because of developmental downtime.

More than likely, Season 3 will have its content available to download before the season actually starts. This is typical for Call of Duty, meaning the season will end on April 26 right before Season 3 kicks off on April 27.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 is set to end on April 26, 2022

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 started on February 14, 2022. New weapons, map changes, and more were delivered when the second season of the brand new Warzone began.

Players can expect more of that once Season 3 starts. There are plenty of plans in place to provide massive content drops throughout 2022, but there shouldn't be much more added in Season 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Task Force Harpy have discovered treasure troves of classified arms. The truth will soon be unearthed. Task Force Harpy have discovered treasure troves of classified arms. The truth will soon be unearthed. https://t.co/1efe4Hm7JF

It will be just about two and a half months since Season 2 started. Season 1 began on December 8, 2021. That gave Season 1 slightly over two months in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

It often happens where seasons aren't always the same length, but they are fairly similar on that front. This is a prime example of that, with Season 2 only being a bit longer than Season 1.

When Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is over, players will no longer have access to the Battle Pass or the rewards found within. It will be a fresh start when "Classified Arms" begins.

Learn about what Treyarch's working on for Vanguard Zombies,



treyarch.com/game-intel/202… We’ve got a lot coming in 2022… including round-based Zombies maps in #Vanguard Learn about what Treyarch's working on for Vanguard Zombies, #BlackOpsColdWar Multiplayer & Zombies, Ranked Play, Warzone, and beyond: We’ve got a lot coming in 2022… including round-based Zombies maps in #Vanguard.Learn about what Treyarch's working on for Vanguard Zombies, #BlackOpsColdWar Multiplayer & Zombies, Ranked Play, Warzone, and beyond:treyarch.com/game-intel/202… https://t.co/4nPeojF3ih

However, there are still several days left for players to complete their Season 2 Battle Pass. Be sure to grind it out to get those last minute rewards and prepare for a slew of new rewards with the Season 3 Battle Pass.

The exact time Season 3 begins is unknown, which means the exact time when Season 2 ends is also unknown. Just be ready for it to end on April 26, 2022 and the subsequent season to start the following day.

