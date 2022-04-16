Call of Duty Warzone: When does Season Two Reloaded end?

Season Two marked the second seasonal transition of Call of Duty: Warzone post-Pacific update. It started on February 14, 2022, and brought many changes to the game.

Some of these changes include the addition of new weapons, new vehicles, new map changes, and more. However, the season is on the verge of getting over in almost a couple of weeks. Players have until April 26, 2022, to complete their battle passes and start afresh the next day.

Season Three of Warzone will bring a fresh look to the Battle Royale game. There have been specific hints towards creatures like Godzilla and King Kong, leaving players to speculate on how the events will be.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two brought a new meta to BR, and Season Three will see more of the same

Season Three of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard has been confirmed for a release on April 27, 2022, which means players have ten days in hand to finish their battle passes.

Season Two was released on February 14 and will supposedly run for two and a half months. The entire second season post-Pacific update was divided into two parts: Season Two and Season Two Reloaded. The latter was released on March 23, 2022, bringing in more in-game content.

Players had to go through multiple changes during its entire length, giving birth to a new meta and new styles of play. Several new game modes, new vehicles, new weapons, and more were incorporated into the game for the fans to enjoy.

The Rebirth Island map has been updated with three new spots for players to drop and dominate. The three new spots are Docks, Prison Courtyard, and Stronghold.

Some new game modes like Rebirth Payload, Rebirth Blood Money, and Rebirth Resurgence Solos were introduced, along with the map update in Call of Duty: Warzone.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Coming to Vanguard with Season 2 Reloaded:



Large Team Mode - Arms Race, featuring 12v12 on a new map, Alps. Tanks, Motorcycles, and more available in the mode. Coming to Vanguard with Season 2 Reloaded: Large Team Mode - Arms Race, featuring 12v12 on a new map, Alps. Tanks, Motorcycles, and more available in the mode. https://t.co/IaHKX0uVZ4

Players can now use Redeploy Balloons (similar to Apex Legends) and portable Buy Stations to adapt to the new changes brought into the game.

New weapons were also included in both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, increasing the arsenal of the franchise. Armaguerra 43 is one of them and rocks enough firepower to secure a spot in the players' loadouts.

Season Three also features a lot of surprising changes for Call of Duty Warzone

The upcoming season will be known as 'Classified Arms', with a vision to bring a lot of changes to Caldera. The studio is yet to reveal the exact details. However, an indication of where the roar of a giant creature was offered at the end of a recent cinematic trailer from the studio has been made

Call of Duty @CallofDuty We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal. Can any soldiers help? 🤔 We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal. Can any soldiers help? 🤔 🔊 https://t.co/NxN4hrylOA

Certain areas of the Caldera map will also undergo visual changes and include some new locations. Furthermore, some weapons will undergo balancing changes, paving the way for a new meta and replacing the previous one.

The game's audio system will also improve with the arrival of Season Three. Directional footsteps will be enhanced, allowing players to get better intel on the enemy's approach and location.

