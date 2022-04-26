Top 5 meta guns to dominate in Warzone’s Rebirth Island

The popularity of Warzone’s Rebirth Island has skyrocketed in the last couple of months. The game has never seen such a surge in player count in this mode.

While the primary Warzone map, Caldera, is in shambles, the secondary arena has become the primary attraction for gamers. Activision even updated the playlist, where Rebirth now possesses normal Resurgence solos, duos, trios, quads, Rebirth Island Iron Trials, and Plunder.

Hence, the Call of Duty: Warzone meta is constantly shifting. No gun has held the crown for a very long time.

Five most potent guns in Warzone’s Rebirth Island

With Warzone Season 3 on the horizon, there are not enough days left to see the recent metas for one last time. Some weapons will still be viable in the upcoming season, and Raven Software will nerf others to the ground.

Before that happens, for all Warzone Rebirth lovers, these five guns are the current metas on the map before Warzone Season 3 unloads.

1) Cold War AK-47

This 1980s version of the AK-47 is probably the best gun on Rebirth Island. The Black Ops Cold War gun offers an insane damage profile with a reasonable fire rate.

With the correct attachments, the recoil is also pretty much controllable. Be it close, mid, or long-range, the Cold War AK-47 is viable everywhere, which is why this firearm is the best option on Warzone’s Rebirth Island.

The best possible AK-47 loadout attachments are pretty simple. The GRU Suppressor and the 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel will help the damage profile and expand the damage range. The Spetsnaz Field Grip will help control the horizontal recoil.

Gamers can use the 60 Rnd Mag, but it is recommended to use the 45 Rnd Mag for quicker ADS time, and it is more than enough in multiple gunfights. The Axial Arms 3x scope will help users hit long-range shots.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

2) Owen Gun

After getting a buff in Season 2, this SMG from Call of Duty: Vanguard is a demon on Rebirth Island. Its TTK (time to kill) up close is almost unbeatable.

Players can’t go wrong with this firearm. Past 16 meters, it struggles a bit, but in Rebirth Island’s layout, this weapon destroys people.

The Recoil Booster alongside Hockenson 142mm Rapid Barrel will minimize the TTK. The range is not important in this close-range build. Other attachments to meet this gun’s maximum potential are mentioned below.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drum

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

3) MP-40

This gun was an undisputed meta for the longest time in Call of Duty: Vanguard. After Raven nerfed it several times, this firearm is not the same as before, but the close-range build of the MP-40 is probably one of the best loadouts on Rebirth Island.

However, this build is only viable in extremely close range, and after a certain distance, the bullet drop is high.

For the muzzle, using the Recoil Booster will be the best choice. For that extra damage range and extra limb damage, the VDD 189mm short barrel is recommended, which will also help with the ADS speed. The other attachments are pretty much the same as the old MP-40 build.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Perk 1: Brace

Perk 2: Quick

4) Welgun

Another Vanguard gun comes fourth on this roster, as its versatility makes it a great SMG choice. This weapon is potent for those close-range and some mid-range fights. It melts people in a split second, and with the correct build, the Welgun is a beast on Warzone's Rebirth Island.

Recoil Booster alongside the 320mm SA Shrouded Barrel is recommended to get the maximum out of this firearm. The barrel buffs the accuracy and damage range of the gun. It also helps to make it Flinch resistant and reduces Scope Sway and Gun Bob.

Removed Stock is used here for better mobility. With other attachments, which reduce some ADS time and help control the recoil, the Welgun is a fan favorite.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mags

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Frenzy

Perk 2: Quick

5) XM4

This Black Ops Cold War gun is probably the most versatile assault rifle available in Call of Duty: Warzone. Be it close, mid, or long ranges, it is viable almost everywhere.

The SMG build of the XM4 melts people on Warzone’s Rebirth Island. Depending on their playstyle, players can use either the SMG build or the traditional build.

Using an Agency Suoppressor with a taskbar barrel is recommended to get the maximum range and damage profile. To control Horizontal recoil, users need to use Field Agent Grip. With 45 Rnd Mag and Axial Arms 3x, this traditional build is an excellent choice for Rebirth.

To get the SMG build for the XM4, they need to use Tiger Team Spotlight as a Laser instead of a Barrel, as it will increase mobility a lot. For quick ADS speed and decent range, adding a Suppressor as a Muzzle is necessary. Using the Raider Pad and the Serpent Grip will also help ADS time and control.

Recommended attachments (for mid-long range):

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 45 Rnd

Recommended attachments (for close range):

Muzzle: Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Raider Pad

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

