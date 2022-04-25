5 biggest takeaways from Call of Duty League Resurgence (CDLR)

Los Angeles Guerrillas took home the $30,000 prize money in the mid-season Warzone tournament hosted by Call of Duty League. With Scummn getting the highest kill count in the final event, these CDL pros have started giving a hard time to all the Warzone pros out there.

As Rebirth Island gets popular day in and day out, Activision’s focus from the main battle royale events has shifted a bit. The main event was streamed on YouTube yesterday. Fans were expecting an interesting competition between Warzone players and all the big names in CDL.

Read on to learn about the format, prize pool, and our five biggest takeaways from the Call of Duty League tournament.

Everything we know about Call of Duty League: Resurgence (CDLR) main stage

Call of Duty League Resurgence format (Image via Call of Duty League)

Call of Duty League Resurgence hosted its main event on April 24. After playing in the Open qualifiers, the final 8 teams joined 12 CDL organizations in the main event. The main stage consisted of 10 teams (20 teams total) in each semifinal (Semifinal A and Semifinal B). The top 5 teams from each group advanced to the finals, where 10 teams battled for the glory and shared a $100,000 prize pool.

The match scoring format consists of 1 CDLR point per kill. The 2x multiplier is added when a team places first in a match. Just like the first place, teams achieving second and third place get 1.5x multipliers to the place points, and all the other players in the rest of the ranks get 1x multiplier as per the rules.

Match scoring:

Each kill per squad member - 1 CDLR POINT

1ST PLACE POINTS - 2x Multiplier

2ND - 3RD PLACE POINTS - 1.5x Multiplier

4TH - 10TH PLACE POINTS - 1x Multiplier

Finals Prizing:

CDLR has a prize pool of $100,000, which is shared by teams competing in the finals. The first team gets a lump sum of $30,000. The rest of the finals prizing is mentioned below.

CDLR Finals Prizing (image via CDLR)

1) Semi A started with a bang

In Semifinal A, the New York Subliners ranked top of the Leaderboard with 142 points. Scummn dominated Semi A with 33 kills on the overall player elimination leaderboard. The top 5 teams that qualified from Semi A were the New York Subliners, Paris Legion, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Los Angeles Thieves and Team Diverge.

2) Atlanta Faze’s domination in Semi B

Semi B was a storm created by Atlanta Faze. With Biffle, Booya, SuperEv and Swagg in their squad, Atlanta Faze was unstoppable in the tournament. Biffle, with his insane movement and precise aim, got the crown of Elimination Leaderboard with 41 kills in Semi A. The battle for the last two places was something that fans experienced with a lot of nail-biting.

3) The face-off between Goats and Underrated

The tense atmosphere at Rebirth Island was at its peak in Semi B. Ranked 5 Goats and ranked 6 Underrated had a difference of .5, which was the decisive result to qualify for the finals in the end. The teams that advanced to the finals from Semi B were Atlanta Faze, TiberiousKhan, HaHa, Seattle Surge and Goats.

4) Los Angeles Guerrillas took the crown

The stage was all set for the biggest face-off in Call of Duty: Resurgence Rebirth Island history. Top Warzone players and Call of Duty League pros were pitted against each other. The Los Angeles Guerillas were a fearsome opponent throughout the Call of Duty tournament, with probably the strongest team in Warzone history.

Their team consisted of CDL pros like Scummn and Warzone big names like Huskerrs, UnRational and Apathy. After 6 insane heart-wrenching matches, Los Angeles Guerrillas took the crown with 187.5 points in hand.

5) Scummn was the MVP

Previously, Scummn won the Warzone solos tournament, which had massive prize money of $100,000, and the rule was that the winner takes it all. He won the tournament by beating Huskerrs and Aydan in the final circle.

In this tournament, fans had massive expectations from him and he did not prove them wrong. Scummn played the most pivotal role in helping his team win the tournament. With 45 kills on the Leaderboard, he was the best player in the final rounds.

Biffle, with 3 kills less, came second. Atlanta Faze’s performance in the final stages was rather disappointing after their ravishing display in Semi B.

The idea of this competition was to create a bigger community. With Call of Duty being one of the largest gaming franchises in the world, if not the largest, these types of tournaments would bring all kinds of COD fans together. Fans are hoping to see a tournament like this again in the near future.

