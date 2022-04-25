Warzone cheat provider allegedly scams user by stealing Bitcoin and mining on their PC

A Call of Duty Warzone cheat provider is reportedly being accused of stealing BTC (Bitcoin) from their customers.

Twitter user xav posted a tweet regarding the incident. The cheat providers have allegedly stolen 900 dollars worth of BTC. Not only that, but they also mined BTCon their customers’ devices.

In his latest tweet, he said:

“If anyone is using Cobalt.solutions, I would recommend you to not use it any longer."

The news went viral in the community, and fans aren't exactly surprised by it. This behavior is not unheard of in the industry.

Depending on cheats to gain success in games, some users often give full access to their computers to cheat providers when they download cheat software. This enables cheat providers to access personal/sensitive information.

A Warzone cheat provider is being accused of stealing Bitcoin (BTC) from their users and mining BTC on their PCs without their consent.

The only solution to not experiencing this situation is probably that users should stop using cheating software to win games.

Why do users cheat in Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone is probably the most popular free-to-play battle royale available in the market. Unlike other FPS, Warzone is rather difficult to master.

It takes a lot of time and effort to get good in a game like Warzone. Sometimes, players who are not serious about gaming get frustrated by losing to players who put hundreds of hours into the game.

Eventually, they find an easy way out. They try to cheat their way through to climb up the ladder. The game has also been dealing with cheaters' problems since its release in 2020.

After facing numerous backlash, Activision finally released an active anti-cheat system called Ricochet Anticheat with the Vanguard integration. That being said, this is not enough to keep all these cheaters away from the game. They can still find a way to crack the code and jump onto the game.

Some users say Ricochet isn't perfect, but no anti-cheat can ever be perfect.

People on Twitter called out this mentality by saying:

"The people who say it hasn’t done anything for Warzone are being disingenuous. It has greatly improved the cheating situation."

Ricochet anti-cheat may have been working a bit, but it hasn't solved the cheating situation in the game. Completely eradicating cheaters from the root was never the goal of Activision. Fans will probably see a better version of the anti-cheat system in the upcoming Warzone 2.

After this recent event, the community's reaction was enough to realize that they did not feel bad about the cheat users' loss of money. Multiple memes made by the community indicate that they believe "the cheaters got what they deserved."

Fans can only hope that this incident will at least remind users that no one can achieve anything by cheating in a video game.

