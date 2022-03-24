Call of Duty League Resurgence: Tournament format, schedule, and more revealed

In 2022 there is certainly no lack of competitive games, and to give more options to the players, Call of Duty is bringing their Resurgence tournament. This event will strictly be played on Rebirth Island in Resurgence Quads mode and feature its own rules.

The Rebirth Island was initially introduced to Warzone after the Call of Duty Cold War release, which came out back in 2020. While the map is brand new for the battle royale game, it also comes with certain twists that make it super fun and competitive. It is understandable why Activision chose this map for their upcoming tournament open qualifiers.

Call of Duty League



Think you can hang with the pros on Rebirth Island? Rack up points in an open playlist and take your shot at the best of the best for a chance at $100k



Think you can hang with the pros on Rebirth Island? Rack up points in an open playlist and take your shot at the best of the best for a chance at $100k

Register now for CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island

This article will give readers the gist of Call of Duty League Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament’s features and more information.

About Call of Duty League Resurgence: Rebirth Island

The registration phase for the tournament has already commenced and will end on April 8, 2022, at 10 AM GMT. Players who want to participate can register now by going to the CDL registration website.

As for platforms, the tournament will be accepting all kinds of gaming devices like PlayStation, XBOX, and PC. Furthermore, players will not be bound by peripherals as CDL will allow both controllers and MnK players.

The CODL Tournament Format

Open Qualifiers Stage: The tournament body will investigate every player’s ten games to create an aggregate performance score with all four players in a squad.

The tournament body will investigate every player’s ten games to create an aggregate performance score with all four players in a squad. Qualifiers Stage: Player’s average scoring from fours maps will be carefully investigated as only five teams will get advanced to another group.

Player’s average scoring from fours maps will be carefully investigated as only five teams will get advanced to another group. Main Stage: After entering the main stage of CDL, teams will start in the group stage, where only the five best teams can go to Semi-Final A and B, respectively.

Tournament Schedule

Open Playlist: April 5 to 6, 2022 (3:00 PM PDT to 6 PM PDT)

April 5 to 6, 2022 (3:00 PM PDT to 6 PM PDT) Qualifiers: April 11 to 15, 2022 (6:00 PM PDT)

April 11 to 15, 2022 (6:00 PM PDT) Main Stage: April 24, 2022 (9:00 AM PDT to 2:00 PM PDT)

Every match in the tournament will consist of ten teams in each game, where each team will have four players as a mandate.

