Top 5 loadouts to use on Warzone's Rebirth Island

The popularity of Call of Duty Warzone’s Rebirth Island is proliferating. With more players jumping onto this secret Soviet base on the island, what started as a secondary mode in Warzone is now holding Warzone’s maximum player base.

The traditional battle royale map in the game makes the experience boring sometimes with its prolonged game time and slow pace. Compared to Caldera and old Verdansk, Rebirth Island is a much smaller map in size.

The resurgence mode in Rebirth Island, which allows players to come back alive, is also a reason why players are more into Rebirth these days.

Top loadouts to use on Warzone Rebirth Island

With the pandemic days over, players have less time on their hands. As the busy days go by, some short and sweet matches in Rebirth could never go wrong, but fans often wonder which loadout to use with Warzone’s massive collection of arsenals.

The roster is based on the Overkill perk because using Ghost or High Alert while compromising a gun on Rebirth Island is something that players should avoid. Those perks don’t give a lot of advantages to the close layout of Warzone Rebirth Island.

1) MP40 and Cold War AK47

The new close-range build of the MP40 from Vanguard, with a Cold War AK47, absolutely beams people. The Cold War AK47 is probably the best assault rifle in the game. Everyone is using it.

The MP40 is one of the best SMGs to use right now. With its high TTK (time to kill) and insane mobility, this gun is the best used on Rebirth Island. With a good assault rifle or sniper, this Vanguard gun is the best in the business.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Perk 1: Brace

Perk 2: Quick

With an MP40 as a secondary, the AK47 can deal with all the mid-range and long-range combats. No gun hits as hard as the Cold War AK47. If players can use it correctly, it also helps in the close range. A quick swap from the MP40 to the AK47 is a great option on Rebirth Island. The recommended build is traditional.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

2) Owen gun and EM2

Owen gun probably comes second on the list after the MP40. The Vanguard gun with a Cold War EM2 is probably one of the best loadouts players can use on Rebirth Island.

After a few buffs, Owen gun has made its name in the meta-list. It has an insane TTK and a decent damage profile, which makes it a beast in close range

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drum

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

This old meta is suddenly back after the recent update. EM2 now possesses the best TTK that an assault rifle can offer in Warzone. This gun can be a great asset in those mid-to-long-range combats on Rebirth Island with an Owen gun.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

3) PP19 Bizon and FFAR 1

This build is number three on our roster. Unlike other loadouts, this one is rather experimental.

While never being a part of the Warzone meta, the Modern Warfare Bizon is suddenly back again. A recent buff in season 2: reloaded, making players use this gun and reminisce about those memories of Verdansk. The PP19 Bizon with a close-range FFAR build can be lethal on Rebirth Island. Players should try this recommended hip fire build.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 8.7″ Steel

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: No Stock

Rear Grip: 84 Round Helical Mags

However, the long-lasting meta days of the FFAR are over. The close-range build of this gun shreds people in split seconds. With Bizon, FFAR can also be used as a secondary assault rifle to finish those close-range gunfights while keeping an eye on mid-range. The insane fire rate of the FFAR can be fearsome.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

4) MW MP5 and MW Kar98k

This loadout is probably the most classic loadout to use in Warzone. Be it Rebirth Island or Caldera or the good old Verdansk. The Modern Warfare MP5 with an MW Kar98k could never go wrong.

With its great ability to hip fire, MW MP 5 still offers one of the lowest TTKs in the game. The build is traditional. For those close-range-combats, the MP5 is a true classic.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Laser: 5mW Laser

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Perk: Sleight of Hand

MW Kar98k is the fan-favorite Marksman rifle in the game. With its quick ADS speed and a clear reticle, this gun is the best marksman rifle to use on Rebirth. The flexibility of the gunsmith makes this gun godly in the game.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

5) Welgun and XM4

The combination of this loadout offers a similar type of gameplay to the MP 40 and the Cold War AK 47. These two guns are number 4 on our roster.

While the Warzone metas are constantly shifting, Welgun has kept its name in the top 5 list since its release. With a similar fire rate and damage profile to the MP 40, this gun can be used as a great AR support in the game. The firing range of this gun is pretty poor. However, with a Cold War XM4, the con can be manageable.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mags

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Frenzy

Perk 2: Quick

The Cold War XM4 is one of the best assault rifles available in Warzone right now. With its high fire rate and decent range. It is pretty viable in every range. After many buffs in the past couple of months, this gun is a great choice on Rebirth Island.

Recommended attachments :

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 45 Rnd

With season 3 almost at our doorstep, these five load-outs are the top 5 options to use on Rebirth Island at the moment.

