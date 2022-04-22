Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3: All the operators arriving with the new update

A brand new season dawns over Call of Duty and is set to bring new features and additions to the game. Codenamed “Classified Arms,” Season 3 will mark the beginning of a new meta as it brings notable changes to the game.

Operators in both franchises of Call of Duty play a huge role in players’ lives, allowing them to represent their style uniquely. Although both Warzone and Vanguard have a defined library of Operators, Season 3 will bring plenty more.

To give players an insight into what the game has in store for the players in Season 3, this article will highlight all the Operators who are coming to both games and give some more information.

Everything to know about Operators coming to Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

All the following content mentioned in this update will be arriving in both Warzone and Vanguard and will be coming on two different days. For Vanguard, the update will be shipped on April 26, 9:00 AM Pacific Time. For Warzone, it is on April 27, 9:00 AM Pacific Time.

While most of the changes will focus on maps and meta, cosmetics in the game will also get their place in the spotlight. Season 3 will come with three different operators hailing from different nations and are named as follows:

Mateo Hernandez (Available during launch)

(Available during launch) Florence Carter (Available In-Season)

(Available In-Season) Kim Tae Young (Available in Mid-Season)

Mateo Hernandez

Mateo Hernandez in the Call of Duty universe (Image via Activision)

The new operator is known for being a hero in his community. Bring a first-generation American. The operator took fights in the Pacific, an aerial machine-gun Operator to protect innocents back in his home state. Additionally, he is known for being a champion of fighting injustice and a loyal teammate to other operators.

Furthermore, he is also known for being a great sniper other than being a tail gunner for a fighter plane.

Florence Carter

Florence is known for being a great pilot in the Call of Duty universe (Image via Activision)

While Mateo is known for being a top gunner in his task force, Florence Carter is an outmatched ace pilot. Hailing from Alabama, Florence was determined not to give up on her childhood dreams and turned out to become the best rescue helicopter pilot in the entire S.OT.F. groups.

Besides being a highly skilled pilot, the operator is also known for having a great close-quarter combat experience, making her truly powerful in the unit.

Kim Tae Young

CQC and great fighting spirit are Kim's best weapons (Image via Activision)

Mysterious-looking Kim Tae Young is an unknown vigilante known for her great fighting spirit like that of Dokkaebi, the mystical Japanese creature. Trained by her mother, the operator is fearless in CQC and is known for being a local hero.

Due to her amazing experience with fighting, she will be joining the new task force along with Mateo and Florence later this season.

