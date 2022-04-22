Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Classified Arms: All the map changes coming to Caldera

Call of Duty Warzone is set to receive yet another major update with Season 3, which brings a lot of goodies for the community to enjoy. The most highlighted addition with this update would be the inclusion of Godzilla and Kong in the shooter universe and map changes to Caldera.

These new additions will be arriving to both Vanguard and Warzone on April 26 and April 27, respectively. As always, this update will slightly increase the size of the game as new content will arrive with it.

However, this article will specifically concentrate on all the map changes coming to Caldera, which were introduced with the release of Call of Duty Vanguard.

All the map changes coming to Caldera in Call of Duty Warzone

Caldera is an iconic Mediterranean island with deep lush vegetation and a lot of points of interest. However, with Season 3, this map will face a noticeable rework with the addition and adjustment of various areas on the island.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty The team is planning to introduce more quality-of-life updates to #Warzone with this new season of content, which will be communicated in the @RavenSoftware Patch Notes next week. The team is planning to introduce more quality-of-life updates to #Warzone with this new season of content, which will be communicated in the @RavenSoftware Patch Notes next week. https://t.co/XKjIOOmih6

One of the most highlighted ones was the Dig Site found when the island’s Phosphate mining operator led to the finding of bones. This new point of interest features a giant creature's skull and rib cages, which are very Reptile-like.

Known from this season’s operator theme, Call of Duty includes Godzilla and Kong in a collaboration, which could be connected to it.

The new update will introduce changes to Runway, Peak, and Lagoon, which arrive with the refortification of Northern Aircraft Runways and the completion of a stronghold on Peak after being under construction for months.

Also, due to recent tides in the map, it introduced a new pathway to the Lighthouse that can slightly bring changes to playstyles.

The following are the changes that happened to the areas mentioned above:

Rebuilt Runway

The already existing runway in Caldera found a list of changes and introduced new barracks and hangars that replaced the jungle overgrowth. This new runway has several abandoned lodging that can give shelter to many players. The new area even brings watchtowers in the area that can serve as great sniping spots.

Changed Lagoon

The bridge between Lagoon’s Lighthouse and the rest of Caldera is seeing some changes and that has happened due to the shifting of tides. The place has seen an opening to a new area and gives the players another option to connect to the mainland. So players who felt stuck in the area have gotten another escape route to ensure maximum survival.

Apart from the map changes, Call of Duty's Caldera will see a brand new Gulag called Hold, which is located in the belly of a ship docked at the coast of the island. It provides multiple open spaces while being completely symmetrical.

